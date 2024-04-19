Sports
PM: Partnership with Mumbai Indians cricket academy owners coming to Trincity
News
Roneil Walcott
The Prime Minister says a plot of land in Trincity has been identified for a high-end cricket academy, with significant investment from Indian multinational conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd, local private investors and the government.
Dr. Rowley said Reliance Industries and local advocacy groups approached Cabinet with a proposal that could have lasting positive impacts on the regional game.
What (Reliance Industries) needed from the government was land. The government has made the land available and is now waiting for investments to progress, he said during the post-cabinet press conference at the Prime Minister's Office in Port of Spain on Thursday.
They have sent an architect to view the site and he is designing the facility, so we hope to move to an investment phase in the not too distant future.
Reliance is India's largest private company, owned by Mukesh Ambani, reportedly Asia's richest person. Reliance also owns five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty/20 champions Mumbai Indians through its subsidiary IndiaWin Sports Private Ltd.
Rowley said it would be a public-private partnership and he believed the introduction of the new academy would fill a gap in the local and regional game as there are not many such facilities in the region.
It is that plot opposite Trincity Mall where Pan Trinbagos' headquarters is located. We did have discussions with Pan Trinbago. They agreed to exchange the plot for accommodation in the city of Port of Spain.
The Prime Minister confirmed that the Urban Development Corporation of TT (Udecott) and PanTrinbago were working together to complete the accommodation for the pan-body headquarters in the capital.
Newsday contacted PanTrinbago president Beverley Ramsey-Moore for comment on the latest developments, but she had not responded until press time.
The Prime Minister said the Ambani family is very familiar with TT through the exploits of their players such as former Windies captain Kieron Pollard, who currently serves as batting coach in Mumbai. He plans to meet with stakeholders soon to hold further discussions.
I'm on my way to the Ashanti Palace (in Ghana) and I'm also going to Mumbai on my way from Africa.
Those two visits will bring benefits, he said, responding to the opposition's recent criticism of government spending on official travel.
Rowley, who was appointed chairman of the Caricom Prime Ministerial Subcommittee on Cricket last July, said the investment was about laying the foundation to bring regional cricket back to its glory days.
The plot has been identified for a high-quality cricket academy. In our opinion, the support of this academy is one of the foundations for the recovery of West Indian cricket.
If more academies exist in the region, this will encourage more players to participate in the sport at the required level. It can only benefit West Indian cricket and the nation as a whole.
CWI supports new academy
Cricket West Indies (CWI) president Kishore Shallow, who will be one of the key figures at next week's Caricom Regional Cricket Conference at the Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain, defended the call for the establishment of more cricket academies in the region.
West Indies cricket will certainly benefit from more structured programs at the national level, Shallow said.
Cricket academies are a crucial part of player path management. The CWI will embrace and support such developments throughout the region.
Last September, at another post-Cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister called for the use of the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA), Tarouba, for what it was primarily built as an academy for youngsters to hone their cricketing talents.
It has been used as a cricket ground, hosting matches, which have been successful, but the concept as an academy has never been operationalized, the Prime Minister said at the time.
That's one of the discussions we'll look at in the future. It's the whole matter of making the Brian Lara Academy operational. The Brian Lara Stadium was intended as an academy.
The Prime Minister's comments on the BLCA facility were fully endorsed by TT Cricket Board (TTCB) President and CWI Vice President Azim Bassarath, who described them as music to the ears of the cricketing bodies.
We are willing to work with the Government on this initiative and I am quite sure that when it is completed it will bring rich rewards for the development of cricket not only in the TT, but I am quite sure that this will take place throughout the Caribbean.
When sought for comment on the government's tie-up with Reliance Industries on Thursday, the TTCB president said he was not aware of the development.
This week, the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) confirmed that the BLCA will be the host venue for all matches of the 2024 Massy Womens CPL tournament, to be held from August 21 to 29.
Perhaps more importantly, the BLCA will serve as this country's sole host venue for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's T20 World Cup from June 1 to 29, which is jointly hosted by the West Indies and the USA.
The BLCA will host five matches, starting with the Group C match on June 12 between the West Indies and New Zealand. The first semi-final of the tournament will also be held here on June 26.
Earlier this month, the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for the Trinidad leg of the T20 World Cup confirmed that the Tarouba venue will undergo an expansion of seating capacity ahead of the prestigious tournament. The capacity is expected to be expanded by 2,400 seats.
(With reporting by Andrew Gioannetti)
