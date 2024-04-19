Michigan football spring players to watch: Alex Orji, Jaishawn Barham and more

ANN ARBOR, Mich. Fox will be in town Saturday for Michigan's spring game, the first chance to see the Wolverines on the field since they defeated Washington in the College Football Playoff championship game in January.

It will take some time to adjust to life without Jim Harbaugh, JJ McCarthy and Blake Corum, but Michigan can't afford to dwell on the past. Take your pick and keep an eye on these 10 players who have a chance to be part of the future.

The quarterback conversation starts with Orji, one of the team's most explosive athletes. He's performed well enough to be the clubhouse leader coming out of the spring, but he hasn't locked up his job, in part because Jack Tuttle isn't fully healthy.

A big part of Michigan's offensive success over the past three years has been its ability to avoid self-inflicted mistakes. Michigan was one of the least penalized teams in college football and led the FBS in turnover margin last season. Expecting the Wolverines to maintain that standard with 10 new starters on offense isn't realistic, but they want to get as close as possible. If Orji can have a clean game in Saturday's scrimmage, it will be a good sign that he is heading in the right direction.

“I try to be the smartest guy on the field no matter what,” Orji said before the Rose Bowl. That's something (McCarthy) has helped me with, just being able to follow the details and knowing the offense like the back of my hand.

Barham started 23 games at Maryland and has the athleticism to be a playmaker in Wink Martindales' defense. Spring games are generally pretty standard, but it's worth keeping an eye on Barham and seeing if Michigan releases him a few times.

Michigan has huge shoes to fill at a linebacker to replace Junior Colson and Michael Barrett. Ernest Hausmann set the standard this spring and the Wolverines are trying to get Barham to that level. Barham is still learning the defense and adjusting to the way Michigan does things, but once he gets comfortable, he and Hausmann should be one of the best linebacker tandems in the Big Ten, if not the FBS.

Spring ball is huge for him, and for me too, learning to play against each other, Hausmann said.



Jaishawn Barham (1) started 23 games at Maryland before transferring to Michigan. (Jim Dedmon/USA Today)

G Josh Priebe

Priebe, who played 29 games at Northwestern, is the other transfer expected to step into a starting role. With five new starters on the offensive line, Priebe provides much-needed experience at guard as Michigan replaces two games: Zak Zinter and Trevor Keegan.

Michigan fielded teams to face each other in the spring game, so even if everyone was healthy, the five projected starters wouldn't play next to each other on Saturday. Continuity will come later, but seeing how Priebe works with some of the talented players on Michigan's defensive front will give a good indication of where things stand.

Edge TJ Guy

Guy is one of those deep players who made a move this spring. Since the start of spring training, players and coaches have talked about him as a candidate to step into the rotation and regain some of the points Michigan lost with the departures of Jaylen Harrell and Braiden McGregor.

He's been a guy in this program for years, waiting his turn and sitting here in a crowded room the whole time, edge Josaiah Stewart said. I have a feeling that hell will really shine this year, and a lot of people will see that.

In limited snaps, Guy has shown that he has a good bend and has the tools to be an effective situational pass rusher. If you're looking for a breakout candidate in the spring game, he's not a bad choice.

Moore, a 6-foot-2 sophomore, is another candidate to be the player everyone is talking about after the spring game. The Wolverines need a vertical threat to complement Tyler Morris and Semaj Morgan, and Moore has the size and wheels to be that player.

Michigan has had several wide receivers enter the transfer portal, including Cristian Dixon and Eamonn Dennis, veteran players who never developed into contributors. Those players probably wouldn't have played a major role, but depth is now becoming an issue. If Moore shows he's on the same level as Morris and Morgan, the need to add another starting receiver to the transfer portal won't be as pressing.

Rod Moore is injured. Keon Sabb was transferred to Alabama. It's Berry's time.

Berry was a top-200 prospect in the class of 2022 in the 247Sports Composite, and the 247s rankings had him just outside the top 50. In his third year at Michigan, he should be a starter, or at least a big part of the top 50. secondary rotation.

Positional flexibility is one of the qualities that Berry must acquire on the field. Safety is his primary position, but he has taken reps at Nickel, where JaDen McBurrows is the favorite to replace Mike Sainristil. No one is saying Berry will be the next Sainristil, but defensive coach LaMar Morgan sees a few similarities.

One man who has really stepped up is Zeke Berry, Morgan said. I think Zeke Berrys will be a unique player for us here. He is still young and still needs to develop, but he has a lot of those qualities.

Colston Loveland is an All-America candidate and one of the best tight ends in college football. Athletically, Klein could be Loveland's equal in every respect, if not a notch higher. That doesn't mean he can do everything Loveland can, but he is a talented player who will get a chance to show that.

Michigan tight ends coach Steve Casula said Klein has taken a big step this spring, which bodes well for his chances of replacing AJ Barner as the No. 2 tight end next to Loveland.

Everyone has been aware of Mar for a long time, Casula said. I think Mar will be a guy who gets a lot of great opportunities.

This is a back-to-back entry as Waller and Hill have a chance to elevate themselves in the spring game. It's a good bet that unless Michigan adds a starting-caliber cornerback from the portal, one of these two players will be on the field opposite Will Johnson when Michigan opens the 2024 season.

Both have had their moments in spring training and it's hard to say who is in the lead now. Michigan is going to let the competition play out and see who rises to the top.

“We tried to throw a lot of guys with ones and twos, with rolling reps,” Morgan said. That's what I believe in. Once fall camp, summer and all that comes around, we can determine who's going to play there.

K Adam Samaha

Kicker was a question that came up in last year's spring game, and lo and behold, Michigan found the answer by plucking James Turner from the portal. That spared Samaha the pressure of being thrust into the spotlight as a freshman on a team with national championship aspirations.

Now that he's had a year to settle in, Samaha should be ready to take over and continue Michigan's successful run of kickers. Punter Tommy Doman can also make field goals, but he believes Samaha is the No. 1 option when he's ready to go.

(Top photo of Alex Orji: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)