Golden Eagles make a statement in the first round





Next game: vs. Azusa Pacific 04-19-2024 | 1:00 pm April 19 (Fri) / 1:00 PM vs Azusa Pacific Ocean History SURPRISE, Ariz. – In Thursday's PacWest men's and women's tennis tournament, the Golden Eagles had victories against the men's #4 seed, the Point Loma Sealions, and the women's team won against the #5 seed, the Biola Eagles. Starting the day with the men's competition, CUI had quite a performance ahead of them, taking on a familiar foe who had defeated the Golden Eagles twice before this regular season match. Even though they had won twice before, the Golden Eagles had done their homework and were ready to play the Sealions. Starting with a double point for CUI, the teams of Lemiel Tairahoy And Spencer Cinco opened with a 6-0 win, followed by Mattis Le Montagner And Max Renz with a 6-4 win to cement their point. Both teams went back and forth in the singles matches, starting with a point out Max Renz winning 6-3,6-3 followed by three competitive matchups, but in the end the Sealions won, leading 3-2 in the last two singles competitions. Adam Kartzinel had an extremely big win to draw the game 3-3 and won 6 6 – 7 8, 6-4, 6-4. Followed by what was arguably one of the best singles wins of the season for the Golden Eagles, it was Marrio Aleksic who brought home the victory for CUI with a final score of 6-3, 5-7, 7 7-6 2. With this, CUI earned their first win over PLNU this season and advanced to their next match on Friday, April 19 at 9:00 AM After the men's competition, the women's CUI team dominated against the other PacWest OC team, Biola. Earning a point in the doubles competition of Sopie Rachor and Tiffany Carrillo 6-1, followed by the first-year team of Emilie Lugon-Moulin And Bryn Johnson with their first post-season win 6-3, consolidating the point 1-0 heading into the singles. To start the singles matches, Jesica Baer set the bar high and earned the first victory with a score of 6-2, 7 8 – 6 6. Biola stole one match from the Golden Eagles in the second competition, but CUI had to go back to the match. -back wins from Emilie Lugon-Moulin 4-6. 6-3, 6-3, followed by the decisive point for CUI's victory, Jessica Baer won 6-2, 7 8 – 6 6 . In the end, CUI won against Biola 4-1 in the final score and will advance to the next round tomorrow, Friday April 19, to be determined against APU. To follow their playoff run, CLICK HERE to view the men's schedule, and CLICK HERE to follow the ladies schedule!

