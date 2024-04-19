“I'm the only one” bringing hockey back to Arizona

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"/>

Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo believes “in actions, not words,” so he wants Arizona hockey fans to focus on the June 27 land auction, where his potential moves by winning via bid could get the team the land it needs for a arena and entertainment area.

Nevertheless, they were Meruelo's words in an exclusive interview withBurns & Gambo on Thursday, that sounded like the empty promises of arenas that were never built.

“I didn't sell the team, I could have moved on. I am committed. I love Arizona. I love the team and we are going to make this project a reality on June 27,” Meruelo said, although fans will simply see their hockey team head to Utah with the sale of the franchise's hockey division.

Meruelo, who joinedArizona Sports On Thursday, just after the NHL formally announced the sale of the team to Utah, it was made clear several times that he still owns the team. The Coyotes are inactive and under the league agreement he has five years to reactivate the Coyotes if he can get an arena up and running within that time frame.

Meruelo cited that NHL commissioner Gary Bettman has and will continue to support him. Meruelo believes he is capable of persevering.

“(Bettman) knows I'm the only one who can complete this project. He's told me a few times that if it doesn't work for me, it won't work for anyone,” Meruelo said. “I can tell you that I agree with him, and we are very committed, working on this together every day, and I believe we can make this happen.”

What needs to happen for Meruelo's property to be reactivated?

More than 100 acres will be up for bid during a land auction on June 27 on the northwest corner of Loop 101 and Scottsdale Road near Desert Ridge Marketplace.

“Once I purchase that land, we're going to move forward with the city of Phoenix and all the city officials and the city itself, and I need their commitment and their help. It is a huge undertaking that – as we know with any sports project like this – the city has to come and work with us,” Meruelo said.

What is Alex Meruelo's path to building a new Coyotes arena?

The Coyotes said the development would include a 17,000-seat arena and a 150,000-square-foot practice facility.

The city of Phoenix has not yet expressed support or opposition to the Coyotes' plan, although Meruelo is expected to meet with Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego later this month. according to AZCentraal. Phoenix officials have not discussed the details of the development plans with the team since preliminary talks in the final quarter of 2023.

It is not a given that Meruelo will be able to secure the land that will be auctioned off, and opposing bidders may be most eager now that the franchise is already underway. With a starting bid of $68.5 million, is the Coyotes owner limited in how much he will spend on the land?

“I am fully focused and committed to purchasing that land on June 27, and it is very important that that happens,” Meruelo said. “If other bidders show up, make sure you put your money down, grab your paddle and we'll bid against each other.”

Meruelo noted how invested Bettman has been in desert hockey over the past 28 years. He believes the NHL office would work with him if the country hits speed bumps in northeast Phoenix.

“I would sit down and work with the NHL offices and explain to them what is going on and make sure that we can work with a different plan or different ideas so that we can move forward with the development of the project,” said Meruelo. “You'll see Gary's dedication, how important (keeping hockey in Arizona) is to him because he believes in Arizona and he's right.

“We are all committed to making this happen.”

But if the collective commitment doesn't lead to an NHL-level arena that an NHL team calls home, the commitment only turns into words.

“I believe in actions, not words, and actions start on June 27,” Meruelo said.