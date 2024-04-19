Sports
Crewe Alexandra: A club rebuilding after the horrors off the pitch
It is rare for a club to double down on its principles after relegation.
Most teams go back to the drawing board and tear up the old plan. In the case of Crewe Alexandra's return to League Two in 2022, it led to the exact opposite. A return to the fourth tier of English football after two seasons in League One reminded us of what a Cheshire club has made, about an hour south of Manchester, one of the English football clubs producing the best young talent.
In their first season at this level last year, it was a tough acclimatization as Crewe finished 13th. A good start in the opening month of the season quickly faded. Manager Alex Morris stepped down in November 2022 due to personal reasons and was replaced by his assistant Lee Bell. This season under Bell has gone well. A flood of academy talent has taken the team to the promotion play-offs. A recent flurry has meant they are yet to secure a place in the top seven, but one point from the remaining games against promoted Wrexham and strugglers Colchester United should be enough.
As well as rebuilding football, the past three years have been a period of introspection in the wake of the Sheldon Report released in 2021. The 709-page report into child sexual abuse in football from 1970 to 1995 is detailed, including testimonies and interviews by former players. in 2016, the Football Association's institutional failure to allow pedophiles to rob young boys at professional clubs.
It details the horrors committed by former youth coach Barry Bennell, who was described in a trial as an industrial-scale child abuser. Bennell, who died in prison last year, was a coach and talent spotter in the junior systems of Crewe and Manchester City and the report details the failings of those clubs in preventing the abuse. The Sheldon Report said there was no evidence to contradict an investigation by Cheshire Constabulary that Crewe Alexandra Football Club was unaware of what Bennell was doing. But it did suggest that Crewe should have satisfied themselves that appropriate arrangements had been made for the boys and should have spoken to the boys staying at Bennell's home to check that they were being properly cared for.
Following the publication of the report in March 2021, chairman John Bowler stepped down, having been in the role since 1987. The process for Crewe since the report has found every possible way to make amends for survivors who were children in the care of the club.
The abuse scandal, the Sheldon Report and the tragedy that befell all those children will be in the history books, says Crewe chairman Charles Grant. It's quite factual what is there; it is accurate. So from that day in November 2016, we listened, read and learned. We have tried to meet as many victims and survivors as possible. We cannot deny our past and we do not want to try to change our image.
All we can do is do better. We live by that mantra every day. Let's assume you've never had a problem with protection, but you're completely unaware of it. But people don't pay attention. When the impact on you as a club is not nearly as great as the victims, this changes the way you act. It is now in our DNA. We have survivors coming to the game now and they believe we are doing that (doing things right). It's a vicious, but now hopefully a virtuous circle.
For those attending the games at Gresty Road it was an achievement to see Bells at the top battling the financial heavyweights in Wrexham, Stockport County and Mansfield Town. Crewe have never had enough money to invest in the first team. Instead, the priority is to provide a pathway for academy players. Bell, 41, has used more than 20 homegrown players this season.
Regardless of the competition, we will always be at the bottom when it comes to budgets, says Grant, who joined Crewe as chairman in 2021. We put a lot of money into our academy instead of our playing budget to allow the type to grow. of the player we want. It's about living with who you are and where you are in the EFL's 72 clubs.
We didn't see relegation as a rebuild in the sense that you hope the academy will produce two or three first-team players every year. And they usually stay for three or four years before moving on, so you have the potential for a full team always made up of youth players. That is the covenant we have with the children. We will not stand in their way (if they want to move clubs), provided it is good for them and makes sense.
The trajectory is just as strong for coaches too, with a steady stream of former academy staff moving into first-team roles. Former manager David Artell, who presided over Crewe's last promotion from League Two in 2020, is a former academy head and ex-player, while his successor Morris followed a similar path.
Bells has been progressing through the ranks since retiring as a player. He has made 128 league appearances for Crewe and has risen rapidly, from a coaching role with the under-18s in 2015 to under-23 manager in 2022, before joining the first team and becoming manager within nine months. Bell has overseen the journey from the academy to the first team for a number of his players. The academy and coaching staff include ex-Crewe players David Vaughan and Kenny Lunt.
“We've been fortunate to have a lot of players come through together, so they've developed that natural bond,” Bell says. We also worked hard in the summer to recruit the kind of people we wanted.
You know each other (as employees who have previously worked together at the academy). You know that if you're having a bad day, you can get around each other to help. You don't always bounce off the ceiling every day you come in. That connection is very important and then we can relate that to the players. It helps to know the players and what drives them.
Among the players starring for Bell this season are 23-year-old defender Rio Adebisi, 20-year-old midfielder Joel Tabiner and 24-year-old defender and captain Luke Offord. After poor recruitment when the club were in League One, the past two seasons have been an opportunity for Crewe to return to their roots while overhauling their recruitment department. Bell's side aims to play entertaining football while finding a new connection between the team and the local community. Only two clubs in League Two this season, Accrington Stanley and Colchester United, have named a younger starting XI than Bell on matchday, with Crewe's youngest team squad averaging 23.3 years old.
We made small changes to things that weren't really happening at the club, like having everyone eat together, Bell says. We have created a social area with a pool table, table tennis and darts. It means they might stay in the building for a few hours longer. One of our strengths is the character of the group. They had to show that very early in the season, because we were a few goals behind in every game. They showed the bond within the group to overcome that.
We try to play the type of football that people want to see and what they want is also hard work. The players were brilliant in interacting with fans, visiting events and schools. We have success on the field, but what we have done off the field to unite everyone is just as important.
If the season ends in promotion, it would be an overachievement given their budget, but it will not stop them from showing ambition. Eighteen years ago they were champions and managed to stay in the division for three years, which is now a reasonable but long-term ambition.
When you look at a city the size of Crewe, which is probably ranked 150th in England, to have a football team that can compete with the other 71 you have to find a way to get better, says Grant. Yeah, if you throw in 10 million every year you might be better, but it's not sustainable. At the start of the season I told the manager I would be disappointed if we didn't play in the play-offs. The plan is to get better at what we do.
The secret of a football club like ours is that an under-budget team has to over-perform. If we can get into League One we have a chance of getting into the Championship. The championship would allow us to reset many underlying issues at the club.
(Top photo: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
