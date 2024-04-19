Colorado football spring transfer portal tracker

A year ago, coach Deion Sanders made headlines with his complete overhaul of the Colorado Buffaloes' roster. The team had 86 new players, including a record 53 transfers. With the spring transfer window set to open on April 16, CU could be in the midst of another overhaul. Fourteen scholarship players have entered the portal since the spring window opened. That is in addition to the 12 who entered their names in the database from November to March.

Sanders downplayed the exodus on Thursday.

“We're good. I trust the recruiting team. I trust our coaches, and please have some faith in me,” Sanders said. 'We are doing well. We're doing fine. We are doing well.'

Although Colorado landed several transfers in December and will likely make more in the coming weeks, it has lost a lot in one offseason as Sanders looks to bounce back from a 4-8 season in 2023 with more questions than answers about how the program looks like. like moving forward.

Below is a chronological list of Colorado players who have entered the transfer portal since the spring window opened:

Signed with Colorado in the 2023 recruiting class

Entered portal: April 18

McClain, a five-star prospect, was the No. 14 overall player in his recruiting class. He appeared to be another recruiting coup for Sanders & Co. However, McClain was quickly in Sanders' doghouse and didn't see game action until the fourth week of the season. He had his ups and downs for the rest of the season.

He received more consistent playing time, but gave up five passes of 20 or more yards in his 126 coverage snaps last season. Ranked No. 14 in ESPN's transfer player rankings, McClain has the physical tools to be a solid college player.

Transferred to Colorado from Maine after the 2022 season

Entered portal: April 17

Manns spent four years at Maine, where he finished with 108 total tackles, 8.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss. He tied for the team lead in sacks in 2021. After transferring to Colorado, he played in 11 games for the Buffs but totaled just nine tackles and one sack.

He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Transferred to Colorado from Kentucky after the 2022 season

Entered portal: April 17

Tisdale played in 14 games for Kentucky before transferring to Colorado and had 39 total tackles. He had playing time in three games for the Buffs this season, but recorded no statistics.

Transferred to Colorado from Cincinnati after the 2023 season

Entered portal: April 17

In three seasons with Cincinnati, Metayer was responsible for 24 receptions, 290 yards and five touchdowns. All five of his touchdowns came in the 2023 season. Despite that success, he decided to move to Colorado and pick the Buffs on December 10, just a few months ago. He is back in the transfer portal without having played a game for Colorado.

Chamon Metayer never played a game for Colorado, but put up decent numbers with Cincinnati. Kareem Elgazzar/USA TODAY Sports

Transferred to Colorado from Old Dominion following the 2022 season

Entered portal: April 17

Harris finished the 2022 season for Old Dominion with 33 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. In 12 games for Colorado this past season, he played 103 snaps and had 14 tackles and one tackle for loss.

He spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons in Minnesota, transferred to Old Dominion for 2021 and 2022, Colorado for 2023, and is now on the road again.

Transferred to Colorado from Alabama after the 2022 season

Entered portal: April 17

Kennedy was the No. 82 prospect in the 2020 ESPN 300 rankings and signed with Alabama. Over three seasons, Kennedy played in 24 games and had just eight tackles. He played 77 snaps in 11 games for Colorado last season and had 13 tackles and two tackles for loss.

Transferred to Colorado from Houston after the 2022 season

Entered portal: April 17

McCaskill had his best collegiate season during his freshman year in 2021, when he had 961 yards and 16 touchdowns at Houston through 14 games. Those 16 touchdowns led all true freshman backs and set the school's true freshman record for rushing touchdowns. However, he suffered an injury that caused him to miss his 2022 season, and he transferred to Colorado ahead of the 2023 season. He had 14 carries for 59 yards in four games before requesting a redshirt.

He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

David Conner | Redshirt Freshman | OEL

Transferred to Colorado from Florida after the 2022 season

Entered portal: April 16

Conner is a 6-foot-1, 295-pound tackle who redshirted during the 2022 season. He was a three-star recruit in the class of 2022 and had offers from Arizona, Maryland and Syracuse, among others. He did not play during Colorado's 2023 season and will have three years of eligibility remaining at his next stop.

Transferred to Colorado from Kent State after the 2022 season

Entered portal: April 16

Washington is a 6-foot-1, 320-pound tackle originally from Ohio. He was a three-star prospect and started 11 games during the 2022 season at Kent State before transferring to Colorado. Considered a good addition for Sanders and his staff at the time, Washington played in 10 games, including nine, during the 2023 season for the Buffs.

According to TruMedia, Washington allowed just 14 pressures in the 443 passing plays he participated in. He is a graduate transfer and has one year of eligibility remaining.

Transferred to Colorado from Old Dominion following the 2022 season

Entered portal: April 16

Before moving to Colorado, Wallace played in 23 games at Old Dominion and had 47 total tackles. His stats were similar in 2023 for Colorado, when he totaled 11 tackles and 1.5 sacks. Wallace has been durable as an interior lineman, playing at least 249 snaps in each season and 326 in 2022.

He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Transferred to Colorado from Arkansas after the 2022 season

Entered portal: April 16

Slusher is a 6-foot-1, 195-pound safety who signed with the Razorbacks out of high school as a four-star in the class of 2020. He started in 15 games over three seasons for Arkansas with 93 total tackles and two interceptions. He played just four games for Colorado last season due to injury and is now leaving the program.

Slusher has two years of eligibility remaining, so his departure is a blow to the Colorado secondary. He is ranked No. 10 in ESPN's rankings of the top transfer players.

Transferred to Colorado from Auburn after the 2022 season

Entered portal: April 16

Dawson signed with Auburn out of high school and played in just four games over two seasons. He transferred to Colorado and played in seven games in the 2023 season. He had 14 receptions for 124 yards and a touchdown but was released from the program in February.

Transferred to Colorado from Snow College after the 2022 season

Entered portal: April 16

Jatta was part of last spring's overhaul, as Colorado needed help along the offensive line and Jatta would be part of the new bodies that came in to help. He was a juco transfer and was named a NJCAA first-team All-American in 2022. He was also the top tackle prospect in the ESPN Junior College 50 player rankings.

He's a 6-foot-1, 300-pound tackle who saw action in 11 games last season, one of which he started. He has one year of eligibility remaining and has quite a bit of experience under his belt.

Signed with Colorado in the 2023 recruiting class

Entered portal: April 16

Page is a 6-foot-1, 180-pound receiver from Nashville. He was a three-star prospect in the class of 2023. He received offers from Cincinnati, Purdue, South Carolina, Washington and a handful of others, but signed with the Buffs.

He redshirted during the 2023 season, giving him four years of eligibility remaining.

Signed with Colorado in the 2023 recruiting class

Entered portal: April 16

Milliner-Jones was a three-star recruit in the class of 2023 from DeSoto, Texas. He played 12 games this season as a true freshman, starting against Washington State. He finished the season with 23 total tackles and two pass breakups. He allowed no passing touchdowns last season and only one completion of more than 20 yards as a primary defender.

He has four years of three years of eligibility at his next destination.