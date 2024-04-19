Sports
Colorado football spring transfer portal tracker
A year ago, coach Deion Sanders made headlines with his complete overhaul of the Colorado Buffaloes' roster. The team had 86 new players, including a record 53 transfers. With the spring transfer window set to open on April 16, CU could be in the midst of another overhaul. Fourteen scholarship players have entered the portal since the spring window opened. That is in addition to the 12 who entered their names in the database from November to March.
Sanders downplayed the exodus on Thursday.
“We're good. I trust the recruiting team. I trust our coaches, and please have some faith in me,” Sanders said. 'We are doing well. We're doing fine. We are doing well.'
Although Colorado landed several transfers in December and will likely make more in the coming weeks, it has lost a lot in one offseason as Sanders looks to bounce back from a 4-8 season in 2023 with more questions than answers about how the program looks like. like moving forward.
Below is a chronological list of Colorado players who have entered the transfer portal since the spring window opened:
Signed with Colorado in the 2023 recruiting class
Entered portal: April 18
McClain, a five-star prospect, was the No. 14 overall player in his recruiting class. He appeared to be another recruiting coup for Sanders & Co. However, McClain was quickly in Sanders' doghouse and didn't see game action until the fourth week of the season. He had his ups and downs for the rest of the season.
He received more consistent playing time, but gave up five passes of 20 or more yards in his 126 coverage snaps last season. Ranked No. 14 in ESPN's transfer player rankings, McClain has the physical tools to be a solid college player.
Transferred to Colorado from Maine after the 2022 season
Entered portal: April 17
Manns spent four years at Maine, where he finished with 108 total tackles, 8.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss. He tied for the team lead in sacks in 2021. After transferring to Colorado, he played in 11 games for the Buffs but totaled just nine tackles and one sack.
He has one year of eligibility remaining.
Transferred to Colorado from Kentucky after the 2022 season
Entered portal: April 17
Tisdale played in 14 games for Kentucky before transferring to Colorado and had 39 total tackles. He had playing time in three games for the Buffs this season, but recorded no statistics.
Transferred to Colorado from Cincinnati after the 2023 season
Entered portal: April 17
In three seasons with Cincinnati, Metayer was responsible for 24 receptions, 290 yards and five touchdowns. All five of his touchdowns came in the 2023 season. Despite that success, he decided to move to Colorado and pick the Buffs on December 10, just a few months ago. He is back in the transfer portal without having played a game for Colorado.
Transferred to Colorado from Old Dominion following the 2022 season
Entered portal: April 17
Harris finished the 2022 season for Old Dominion with 33 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. In 12 games for Colorado this past season, he played 103 snaps and had 14 tackles and one tackle for loss.
He spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons in Minnesota, transferred to Old Dominion for 2021 and 2022, Colorado for 2023, and is now on the road again.
Transferred to Colorado from Alabama after the 2022 season
Entered portal: April 17
Kennedy was the No. 82 prospect in the 2020 ESPN 300 rankings and signed with Alabama. Over three seasons, Kennedy played in 24 games and had just eight tackles. He played 77 snaps in 11 games for Colorado last season and had 13 tackles and two tackles for loss.
Transferred to Colorado from Houston after the 2022 season
Entered portal: April 17
McCaskill had his best collegiate season during his freshman year in 2021, when he had 961 yards and 16 touchdowns at Houston through 14 games. Those 16 touchdowns led all true freshman backs and set the school's true freshman record for rushing touchdowns. However, he suffered an injury that caused him to miss his 2022 season, and he transferred to Colorado ahead of the 2023 season. He had 14 carries for 59 yards in four games before requesting a redshirt.
He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
David Conner | Redshirt Freshman | OEL
Transferred to Colorado from Florida after the 2022 season
Entered portal: April 16
Conner is a 6-foot-1, 295-pound tackle who redshirted during the 2022 season. He was a three-star recruit in the class of 2022 and had offers from Arizona, Maryland and Syracuse, among others. He did not play during Colorado's 2023 season and will have three years of eligibility remaining at his next stop.
Transferred to Colorado from Kent State after the 2022 season
Entered portal: April 16
Washington is a 6-foot-1, 320-pound tackle originally from Ohio. He was a three-star prospect and started 11 games during the 2022 season at Kent State before transferring to Colorado. Considered a good addition for Sanders and his staff at the time, Washington played in 10 games, including nine, during the 2023 season for the Buffs.
According to TruMedia, Washington allowed just 14 pressures in the 443 passing plays he participated in. He is a graduate transfer and has one year of eligibility remaining.
Transferred to Colorado from Old Dominion following the 2022 season
Entered portal: April 16
Before moving to Colorado, Wallace played in 23 games at Old Dominion and had 47 total tackles. His stats were similar in 2023 for Colorado, when he totaled 11 tackles and 1.5 sacks. Wallace has been durable as an interior lineman, playing at least 249 snaps in each season and 326 in 2022.
He has one year of eligibility remaining.
Transferred to Colorado from Arkansas after the 2022 season
Entered portal: April 16
Slusher is a 6-foot-1, 195-pound safety who signed with the Razorbacks out of high school as a four-star in the class of 2020. He started in 15 games over three seasons for Arkansas with 93 total tackles and two interceptions. He played just four games for Colorado last season due to injury and is now leaving the program.
Slusher has two years of eligibility remaining, so his departure is a blow to the Colorado secondary. He is ranked No. 10 in ESPN's rankings of the top transfer players.
Transferred to Colorado from Auburn after the 2022 season
Entered portal: April 16
Dawson signed with Auburn out of high school and played in just four games over two seasons. He transferred to Colorado and played in seven games in the 2023 season. He had 14 receptions for 124 yards and a touchdown but was released from the program in February.
Transferred to Colorado from Snow College after the 2022 season
Entered portal: April 16
Jatta was part of last spring's overhaul, as Colorado needed help along the offensive line and Jatta would be part of the new bodies that came in to help. He was a juco transfer and was named a NJCAA first-team All-American in 2022. He was also the top tackle prospect in the ESPN Junior College 50 player rankings.
He's a 6-foot-1, 300-pound tackle who saw action in 11 games last season, one of which he started. He has one year of eligibility remaining and has quite a bit of experience under his belt.
Signed with Colorado in the 2023 recruiting class
Entered portal: April 16
Page is a 6-foot-1, 180-pound receiver from Nashville. He was a three-star prospect in the class of 2023. He received offers from Cincinnati, Purdue, South Carolina, Washington and a handful of others, but signed with the Buffs.
He redshirted during the 2023 season, giving him four years of eligibility remaining.
Signed with Colorado in the 2023 recruiting class
Entered portal: April 16
Milliner-Jones was a three-star recruit in the class of 2023 from DeSoto, Texas. He played 12 games this season as a true freshman, starting against Washington State. He finished the season with 23 total tackles and two pass breakups. He allowed no passing touchdowns last season and only one completion of more than 20 yards as a primary defender.
He has four years of three years of eligibility at his next destination.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/college-football/story/_/id/39970955/ncaa-football-transfer-portal-deion-sanders-colorado-spring-tracker
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- President Jokowi says he canceled his trip to Randangan, is this true? Here is the explanation
- Hollywood great Andy Garcia to host Laureus World Sports Awards 2024
- Colorado football spring transfer portal tracker
- Men's and women's rowing set to host 57th Kerr Cup
- No reasonable statement from either side, says Erdoan on Iran-Israel tensions
- Suspended Innovation: Technocapitalism and the Battle for the Soul of Technology
- In an extraordinary move, 165 Democrats help Johnson overcome stiff opposition
- Imran Khan analyzes the exact moment he felt disconnected from Bollywood and it wasn't after Katti Batti's failure
- Indian Prime Minister Modi likely to win a rare third term, but by what margin?
- Britain's first 'swatting' sentence handed down to man who was shot in the face by armed forces after hoax call | uk news
- After BMCM, Tiger Shroff's projects abandoned
- India IPL Cricket | Sport