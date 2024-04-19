Emma Raducanu vs Iga Swiatek LIVE: Updates and results from the quarter-finals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart





Emma Raducanu vs Angelique Kerber – Match Highlights 203838 16×9 Sign up to Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers Sign up for Independent's betting newsletter Emma Raducanu appears to have finally put her injury worries behind her for now and has regained some of the strength and confidence in her game that marked her as an early star – and a surprise winner of the US Open. Two years of bumps, stresses and surgeries have put the brakes on, but the British game is back in good form as it heads into the quarter-finals of the Porsche Grand Prix. There she will face Iga Swiatek, world number 1 and reigning French Open champion, a huge step forward in the quality of opposition for Raducanu – but she should get a boost after recently beating Linda Noskova and Angelique Kerber after two victories in the Billie Jean Cup qualifiers representing Great Britain. Swiatek defeated Elise Mertens in straight sets in the last 16 after a first round bye, with the winner of this tie facing Elena Rybakina in the semi-finals after beating Jasmine Paolini earlier on Friday. Follow the match in our live blog below and check out our latest news odds and tips for all sporting events here. Raducanu vs Swiatek – LIVE Show latest update 1713548336 Swiatek 7-6 6-3 Raducanu And that's that for our Porsche Grand Prix coverage – Raducanu suffers a first defeat in five but was far from disgraced in a gritty performance and she took Swiatek all the way in that first set. The Brit simply didn't have enough in him to consistently bother Swiatek's service. A quarter-final exit for her in Stuttgart, but her low ranking outside the world's top 300 should get a huge boost after this run to the last eight – she is expected to rise to around number 220. Keep up this form and a return to the top 100 won't be far away. Carl MatchetApril 19, 2024 6:38 PM 1713548111 Swiatek 7-6 6-3 Raducanu Statistically there are 30 winners compared to 20 for Swiatek. Also 19 to 14 unforced errors, with the Pole making more. But 3/11 break points won for her, and only 1/1 for Raducanu. That was the big difference: Swiatek held her serve so powerfully. Carl MatchetApril 19, 2024 6:35 PM 1713548007 Swiatek 7-6 6-3 Raducanu More from Swiatek back in the semi-finals: In 2022 I felt really great, there were a lot of moments that I felt [on top of the world]. Tournaments showed me that hard work pays off and that you generally get better results in sports if you work hard. Carl MatchetApril 19, 2024 6:33 PM 1713547940 Swiatek 7-6 6-3 Raducanu Swiatek speaks after the results: It was definitely an intense match, so I'm glad I lasted two hours. Today many break points were not converted, but I am happy that I ended with a better second set than the first. It was certainly difficult. Tennis is difficult if you want to stay consistently at the top, I hope [Raducanu will] can do it because she has the game, but it is certainly not easy. In the back of my mind I knew I could play tennis better than my peers, but in general I am more neutral than an optimistic person, I see things as they are. I feel like everyone creates this image: you have to have confidence somewhere that pushes you, but for me I have good principles, I keep working hard and it doesn't have to be that way. [an] Instagram story. Carl MatchetApril 19, 2024 6:32 PM 1713547697 Swiatek 7-6 6-3 Raducanu The clock ticks to two o'clock as Raducanu begins her final service game and must hold on to stay in the match. A second double fault from the Brit of the day against Swiateks is a cheap giveaway, before she shoots long in the next rally and is 15-30. Recoverability is again required from the 21-year-old, but Swiatek smells victory and works his way to two match points. Raducanu goes again, but the Pole is not to be denied and with one more shot to spare, Swiatek celebrates – the three-peat is still in progress! Game, set and match Swiatek, 7-6, 6-3. Carl MatchetApril 19, 2024 6:28 PM 1713547420 Swiatek 5-3 Raducanu* (7-6) After that good performance in the last game, this might be the one where Raducanu wants to push on and try to break back. She broke Swiatek's serve in the first game of the match, but not since. An unforced error from Swiatek makes it 15-30 and all that's left to do is ask a question – but an attempted drop shot from Raducanu goes wide and leaves the Pole off the hook. She doesn't give second chances and is one game away from winning the match. Carl MatchetApril 19, 2024 6:23 PM 1713547039 *Swiatek 4-3 Raducanu (7-6) We're now at an hour and 50 minutes – Swiatek's final round match was over in just an hour and a half. Raducanu continues to show fighting spirit and quality in equal measure, but one missed step sees her fire a backhand passing shot straight into the net – it looked like she might have had a change of heart. That's 30-30 and she's very irritated with herself. However, she more than makes up for it with great defensive play and then a perfect decision to gamble on a Swiatek volley – producing the return to win the point and play with the Pole high at the net. Carl MatchetApril 19, 2024 6:17 PM 1713546789 Swiatek 4-2 Raducanu* (7-6) Raducanu produces a few more very good shots to try to put himself in the foreground, push the boundaries a little more and get himself in with a shout to break back, but Swiatek continues to find time to change the direction of each rally dictate and stands his ground one more time. Carl MatchetApril 19, 2024 6:13 PM 1713546457 *Swiatek 3-2 Raducanu (7-6) Swiatek's fierce return clamped the line and the Polish superstar is happy with that: a clenched fist and a clap from the audience. Raducanu does very well to stay in a rally twice, including returning a volley, but in the end it is one too many and a shot goes too far for 15-30. Another hit in the net means two break points for Swiatek, who is swinging really well now. Raducanu fights back once more, but now perhaps slows down a bit between points as the Pole bounces around and looks hyper-concentrated. However, that is not enough to stop the Brit, who fights through and holds serve for 3-2. Carl MatchetApril 19, 2024 6:07 PM 1713546021 Swiatek 3-1 Raducanu* (7-6) Well, it was great service last time, but this was just brutal. Another game to enjoy by Swiatek, who is quickly clear again and will undoubtedly push to go clear twice more next time. Carl MatchettApril 19, 2024 6:00 PM

