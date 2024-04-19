Hockey announces team award winners at end-of-season banquet





WALTHAM, Mass. – The Bentley hockey team announced the winners of its team awards at its year-end banquet on Friday, held at Craft Food Hall in Waltham. The team voted and six prizes were awarded. Leading goalscorer Most improved Rookie of the Year Best defensive player Most valuable player Valk award Top scorer-Ethan Leyh Leyh led the team with 29 points. He also led the team with 13 goals and was third in assists with 16. Most improved Ryan Mansfield As a freshman, Mansfield finished fourth on the team with 18 points, seven goals and 11 assists. He was named Atlantic Hockey Rookie of the Week on January 22. Of his 18 points, 11 came in the second half of the season. Rookie of the Year – Kellan Hjartarson Hjartarson scored eight goals and had nine assists in his freshman season after joining the Falcons following two seasons at Cranbrook in the BCHL. He played in all but one game this season, scoring three game-winning goals and seeing significant playing time on the power play. Best defensive player: Tucker Hodgson Hodgson, assistant team captain, played in all 35 games and logged significant minutes on the penalty kill. He ranked among the team leaders in blocked shots and reached the 100 career game mark during the season. Most Valuable Player-Ethan Leyh Leyh was voted team MVP after a great season. He was selected third team All-Atlantic Hockey and was a finalist for the AHA Best Defensive Forward award. Leyh was named team captain before the season and was twice the Atlantic Hockey Player of the Week. Falcon Award – Stephen Castagna The Falcon Award is presented to the player who best embodies the values ​​of giving, selflessness and being a good teammate. Castagna was an assistant captain as a sophomore and led the team with 21 assists and was second with 27 points. He played both the power play and penalty kill and blocked 29 shots to go along with his offensive production.

