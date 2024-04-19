Lehigh hosts No. 20 Boston University in Key Matchup





BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Lehigh men's lacrosse will look to eliminate its second straight opponent when the Mountain Hawks host No. 20 Boston University on Saturday at noon at the Ulrich Sports Complex. Saturday's game will be a highly anticipated match airing on CBS Sports Network. Students have free admission, others can purchase tickets here or by calling 610-7LU-GAME. Lehigh is 6-6 overall and 4-2 in the Patriot League. The Terriers are 7-5 (4-2 PL). Both teams are currently in a shared battle for first place. The Mountain Hawks are coming off a 9-7 win over No. 17/18 Colgate. The win marked Lehigh's first win of the season after losing its first four ranked games of the season. Quinn Armstrong (4G, 1A) and Scott Cole (4G) scored eight of Lehigh's nine goals against the Raiders. Armstrong was named Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week for the first time in his career on April 15 after his outstanding performance. Armstrong scored four goals in consecutive matches. He is currently third on the team in scoring, with 26 goals (20G, 6A). The Baltimore native is currently having a career high as his 26 points are the most in a season. Cole still leads the team with 35 points (29 G, 6A). Cole currently ranks fifth all-time in program history for most career goals with 119. Cole needs three more goals to move into fourth all-time and ten more goals to become the all-time leading scorer. Junior faceoff specialist Sean Dow has been on a slump over the last five games, winning 71% of his attempts at the line. Dow was named Patriot League Faceoff Specialist of the Week for the second time this season on April 15 after going 14-for-18 on the faceoff “x” while picking up seven ground balls. Dow has won 54.9% of his faceoffs this season, which ranks third in the Patriot League. Nick Pecora earned honorable mention honors in the Patriot League after making ten saves for just seven goals. Pecora has a 52.9% save percentage and has recorded double-digit saves in 11 of Lehigh's 12 games. Sophomore defenseman Richard Checo has wreaked havoc on the opponents' fouls, resulting in 28 turnovers. Checo has scored several goals in eight games. He causes 2.33 turnovers, which ranks fourth in the NCAA and first in the league. The Oakton, Virginia, native has recorded 82 turnovers caused, which ranks fourth all-time. He needs four more turnovers caused to tie Teddy Leggett '22 for the third-most turnovers caused in program history. Boston University has lost two games in a row, most recently suffering an 11-10 loss to Lafayette on April 13. The Terriers are led by Louis Perfetto, who has recorded a team-high 63 points (34G, 29A). Vince D'Alto is second on the team with 58 points (32G, 26A). Will Barnes has started every game in net for the Terriers. Barnes ranks second in the league in save percentage (55.1%) and second in saves per game with 13.42.

Lehigh is 7-4 all-time against Boston University. The Terriers have won their last three games, with two of those games decided by just one goal. Lehigh suffered a 14-11 loss to Boston University last season.

After Saturday's game, Lehigh will conclude the regular season on April 27 at Lafayette at 7:30 p.m

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lehighsports.com/news/2024/4/19/mens-lacrosse-lehigh-hosts-no-20-boston-university-in-key-matchup The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos