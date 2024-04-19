Fort Valley State and Central State are the two only teams still standing after the opening and semifinals of the 2024 Cricket SIAC Men's Volleyball Championship Tournament.

The tournament started Thursday afternoon with teams outBenedict College,Central State University,Edward Waters University,Fort Valley State University,Kentucky State UniversityAndMorehouse Collegein the Edward Waters Adams-Jenkins Complex.

OPENING ROUND

Game 1: Kentucky State 3, Benedict 0

No. No. 4 Kentucky State made a powerful statement in the opening round, defeating No. 5 Benedict in a 3-0 (25-21, 25-20, 25-17) win.

After an error by the Tigers, the Thorobreds maintained their lead throughout the first set, closing to a narrow margin of 25-21.

Jordan HowardAndMalachi Allenled the Thorobreds game, combining for 43 match kills for 24 of the teams.

Kevin McGheecontributed significantly with a season-high 35 assists, eclipsing the Tigers' 20 total assists.

BenedictinesJaiden Romes-Crawleyrecorded a double-double with 17 assists and a team-high 14 digs, whileJomari JacobsAndZion Beckfordrecorded six murders respectively.

The Thorobreds advanced to the semifinals to face top seed Fort Valley State.

Match 2: Central State 3, Morehouse 0

The No. 3 Marauders defeated the No. 6 Maroon Tigers 3-0 (25-8, 25-13, 25-10) in the opening round of the tournament.

Tyrone Sandled the way for Central State with 10 kills and three aces.Alain Tamo-Nachtcontributed to the Marauders' win with eight kills, one service ace and three digs in sets.

Junior right side hitter Benjamin Attles led the Maroon Tigers' play, recording six kills, six set assists, one ace and three digs for a total of seven points.

The Marauders advanced to the semifinals to face No. 2 Edward Waters.

SEMI-FINAL ROUND

Match 3: Kentucky State 0, Fort Valley State 3

Top-seeded Fort Valley State eliminated Kentucky State in straight sets (25-13, 25-11,25-13) in the first semifinal of the tournament.

Fort Valley State took an early 4-2 lead in the opening set before going on a 9-0 run, cementing a 13-2 lead before taking a 25-13 final.

In the second set it was tied 5-5,SaferinoDourrecorded a few murders. Dour andJaequon Hendersonwould then take the lead at the net with a block for an 8-0 wave.

In the final set, Fort Valley State held a 15-14 lead over the Thorobreds before scoring 10 of the final 11 points for a final score of 25-15.

During the match, SIAC Player of the Year,Jaxon Hicksrecorded nine kills with just one error in 19 attacks, combining with four assists, four blocks and six digs.Isaiah Feddcontributed greatly to the Wildcats' victory, with nine kills, seven digs and an ace.

Kevin McGheeled the Thorobreds game with one kill, 10 set assists and six digs, andMonty Petersonrecorded 10 digs across the sets.

With this win, the Wildcats advance to the championship round to face the winner of the fourth and final match of the tournament.

Match 4: Central State 3, Edward Waters 1

The Central State Marauders would not be denied in their 3-1 (19-25,25-21,25-18,25-23) comeback win over No. 2 Edward Waters.

Edward Waters took an early lead and maintained a small margin of victory throughout the first set (25-19). Tavion Ford would lead the Tigers through all four sets, recording 18 kills, two aces and six digs for 21.5 points.

Both teams continued going point for point in a close second set until Central State took the lead, closing the set victoriously at 25-21, also applying pressure in the final set and closing with a narrow 25-23 victory.

The Marauders game was officiated by 2024 SIAC First Team honorees, Tyrone Sands and Alain Tamo-Noche. Sands unleashed his attack on the net with 19 kills and 23 points in the match, while Tamo-Noche recorded 10 kills and one ace.

The championship round of the 2024 Cricket SIAC Men's Volleyball Championship continues tomorrow with Fort Valley State vs. Central State at 1:00 PM ET. The match will be streamed live via YouTube(@EWUTigersAtletiek).

