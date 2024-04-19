Rohit Sharma bats for India-Pakistan Tests on neutral ground | Cricket news





The India captain also says IPL The 'Impact-Player' rule influences the development of all-rounders

Captain of India Rohit Sharma has said that he is not averse to playing Testing cricket against Pakistan on neutral ground even as political tensions continue to deprive fans of a bilateral Test series between the two neighbors.

Speaking on the YouTube show 'Club Praire Fire', hosted by the former Australia captain Adam Gilchrist and former England captain Michael Vaughan, Rohit said: “Ultimately we want to be in the match and I think it will be a great match between the two sides (India and Pakistan).

“We play them in ICC trophies anyway so it doesn't really matter. It's just pure cricket that I watch. I'm not interested in anything else.”

The last Test between India and Pakistan was played in December 2007 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. “I completely believe that,” Rohit said while responding to Vaughan's question on whether, for the sake of the health of Test cricket, it would be beneficial for both India and Pakistan to play at a neutral venue.

Rohit complimented Pakistan's bowling skills and said he wanted the Indian to be tested against them. “They are a good team. They have a fantastic bowling line-up, so it will be a good match, especially playing in foreign conditions. That will be great,” Rohit said.

Last year, India refused to travel to Pakistan for the war Asia Cup and all their matches were moved to Sri Lanka instead. Next Years ICC Champions Trophy – which is expected to be hosted by Pakistan – is likely to be another sticking point. The ICC guidelines do not force member states to ignore government advice.

Rohit's candid take on the controversial issue is rare for an Indian cricketer of his stature. Even Indian Cricket Council (BCCI) officials generally toe the line that the government should decide the issue.

'Not a big fan of impact player'

Rohit also said on the same show that the IPL's 'impact player' rule – introduced in 2023 to allow teams to engage the services of an additional player as a substitute after the toss is completed – could facilitate the rise of multi-players will hinder. experienced players from India.

“The impact players rule will hold back the development of all-rounders because cricket is played by 11 players and not 12. I am not a big fan of impact players. You take so much out of the game to make it not very entertaining for the people. But if you just look at the cricket aspect, I can give you so many examples, like guys Washington Sundar Shivam Dube is not allowed to bowl, which is not a good thing for the Indian team.”

As Indian captain, who will lead the team to the West Indies and USA for the T20 World Cup, Rohit wants to have more all-round options at his disposal. Right now, India has only three real contenders for the all-rounder role: Hardik Pandya (unreliable condition), Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel (both spin bowling all-rounders).

Rohit was skeptical about the impact player rule even last year when he was leading the franchise. “I don't know if this will affect an all-rounder,” Rohit had said.

“An all-rounder will always be an all-rounder. Whatever stage of the game you are in, it gives you the opportunity to bowl him at any time and make him hit at any time. Yes, with that twelfth player you can fill that gap always fill up and have that balance of a fifth or sixth bowler or even an extra batsman.”

Incidentally, 93 hundreds have been scored in the IPL since 2008 and 18 of them have come since the introduction of the 'impact player' rule. Moreover, since the rule was introduced, there has been only one instance of a chasing team losing a match despite a batsman scoring a hundred: Rohit Sharma's 105 against CSK recently.

Furthermore, there was only one score over 250 in 15 seasons of the IPL before 2023 – RCB's 263-5 vs Pune Warriors in 2013. Since the introduction of the rule in 2023, there have been four totals over 250. they came this season.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/cricket/news/rohit-sharma-bats-for-india-pakistan-tests-on-neutral-soil/articleshow/109417790.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos