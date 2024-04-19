Friday Flakes: Quarterback Battle Heats Up for Nebraska Football Matt Rhule Dylan Raiola Daniel Kaelin Heinrich Haarberg News

This spring it is Heinrich Haarberg vs. Dylan Raiola vs. Daniel Kaelin for the starting quarterback position for the upcoming Nebraska football season.

Interestingly, Matt Rhule has decided that the football team will be split into three separate teams this spring football season, equaling the number of scholarship quarterbacks on the roster.

It's a great idea because it fits the thought process that the more competitive the reps are, the better when it comes to developing players and therefore developing the program.

But one thing I've noticed is that reports out of spring football are somewhat limited when it comes to who wins the quarterback battle. There are people who think that this is already Dylan Raiola's job and that this is all just a waste of time.

If that's true, then I think we need to tighten the pauses for a successful 2024 football season. Fortunately, I don't think that's true, so we can lift the pauses for now.

We've heard reports of people being impressed with the arm strength and arm angles that Raiola has, but as we know, the quarterback position generally comes down to decision-making and ball placement.

That's where Daniel Kaelin comes in and it sounds like he could excel in that area. That doesn't mean Raiola is bad when it comes to decision-making or ball placement, but it just illustrates that this battle needs to happen in fall camp.

Don't forget Haarberg. This will be the first spring he has had a dedicated quarterback coach and we all know about his athleticism. If he can run the offense and limit turnovers, it would be nice to have some veteran experience at the helm in the fall.

The reports out of fall camp do not indicate that either quarterback has a competitive edge over the others. It's just beginning.

Remember, Matt Rhule apparently isn't interested in finding a starting quarterback coming out of spring football. He wants the entire room to improve and find that starter in the fall.

Around the Horn: Nebraska baseball looks to stop its skid against Maryland

It hasn't been close to Nebraska baseball's ideal start to April.

The emergence of right-handed starting pitcher Mason McConnaughey was one of the bright spots. The reigning Big Ten Pitcher of the Week knows he and his teammates are being tested.

Nebraska hosts visiting Wisconsin transfer Connor Essegian

After losing three of last year's top three-point shooters, Nebraska needed to increase its firepower at the rim this offseason.

A source confirmed to HuskerOnline that NU received former Wisconsin guard Connor Essegian, one of the top scorers in the NCAA Transfer Portal, on Thursday.

Van Poppel wants to build on a strong first-year campaign

The most notable highlight of Riley Van Poppel's freshman year meant a lot to the Nebraska football team at the time, but might have yielded an even greater reward for Van Poppel in the long run.

Deion Sanders downplays Colorado transfer exodus – ESPN

After fourteen Colorado players entered the transfer portal this week, Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders downplayed the idea that their departures will have a significant impact on the team.

UConn freshman star Stephon Castle enters NBA draft – ESPN

After playing a big role in a national championship run, UConn freshman guard Stephon Castle will enter the 2024 NBA draft, he told ESPN on Friday.

FedEx pledges $25 million over five years to NIL program in Memphis – ESPN

MEMPHIS — FedEx on Friday committed $25 million over the next five years to be used in sponsorship deals with University of Memphis athletes, a major boost to the school's name, image and likeness compensation efforts.

