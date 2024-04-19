Sports
Friday Flakes: Quarterback Battle Heats Up for Nebraska Football Matt Rhule Dylan Raiola Daniel Kaelin Heinrich Haarberg News
This spring it is Heinrich Haarberg vs. Dylan Raiola vs. Daniel Kaelin for the starting quarterback position for the upcoming Nebraska football season.
Interestingly, Matt Rhule has decided that the football team will be split into three separate teams this spring football season, equaling the number of scholarship quarterbacks on the roster.
It's a great idea because it fits the thought process that the more competitive the reps are, the better when it comes to developing players and therefore developing the program.
But one thing I've noticed is that reports out of spring football are somewhat limited when it comes to who wins the quarterback battle. There are people who think that this is already Dylan Raiola's job and that this is all just a waste of time.
If that's true, then I think we need to tighten the pauses for a successful 2024 football season. Fortunately, I don't think that's true, so we can lift the pauses for now.
We've heard reports of people being impressed with the arm strength and arm angles that Raiola has, but as we know, the quarterback position generally comes down to decision-making and ball placement.
That's where Daniel Kaelin comes in and it sounds like he could excel in that area. That doesn't mean Raiola is bad when it comes to decision-making or ball placement, but it just illustrates that this battle needs to happen in fall camp.
Don't forget Haarberg. This will be the first spring he has had a dedicated quarterback coach and we all know about his athleticism. If he can run the offense and limit turnovers, it would be nice to have some veteran experience at the helm in the fall.
The reports out of fall camp do not indicate that either quarterback has a competitive edge over the others. It's just beginning.
Remember, Matt Rhule apparently isn't interested in finding a starting quarterback coming out of spring football. He wants the entire room to improve and find that starter in the fall.

