Sports
Has hockey hazing changed in 40 years? In any case, 'people are now being held accountable', says former player
WARNING: This article contains descriptions of abuse and sexual violence.
Todd Tisdale says he was abused by his older hockey teammates when he was the same age as some boys in southwestern Manitoba who now allege they were sexually assaulted during trips to Winnipeg for hockey tournaments.
“It's not right that this is happening in our hockey culture. Something has to change, and it has to change quickly,” said Tisdale, who claims he was abused by teammates at a boarding school in Saskatchewan nearly 40 years ago.
On Tuesday, Manitoba RCMP said three 17-year-olds were arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting five younger teammates, ages 15 and 16, in Winnipeg hotel rooms in November and January.
The alleged assaults were reported to police in February and police arrested the alleged abusers within months, a marked change from Tisdale's experience four decades ago.
Tisdale did not mention the abuse he said he suffered until he suffered a nervous breakdown at the age of 24.
“I went to the police and filed a report. Nothing ever happened to it, but at least I had it there,” he said. Information Radio host Marcy Markusa on Thursday.
“I think it's great that people are held accountable for what they do.”
The abuse Tisdale says he suffered left both mental and physical scars. That includes scars on his genitals, around which a small string was tied and then used in a tug-of-war with another rookie whose genitals were tied at the other end, he claims.
He also says he was strangled, hit on the forehead with a leather strap and forced to eat macaroni made with urine.
Tisdale is suing the school, which he claims failed to protect him, and a man he claims was one of the perpetrators of the abuse.
“It was an old-boy tradition,” he says.
“The younger guys wanted to stay there for a year so they could get vetted and become an old guy. Unfortunately, that's a systemic problem.”
Psychologist Susan Lipkins, who has studied hazing for decades, calls it “the blueprint of hazing.”
“You just want to be part of the group or the team, and you're disappointed, and the next year you watch other people become disillusioned,” Lipkins told Faith Fundal on CBC Manitoba's At speed on Wednesday.
“At the end of the day, you are the senior person and you think you have the right and obligation to pass on that tradition.”
Coaches must be an example
Lipkins said people in sports cultures must choose to change the blueprint together and that this is not just the responsibility of young perpetrators and victims.
“The coaches need to set the example” and “set up a method of running a team that doesn't allow these types of traditions to continue,” she said.
“If that means you don't have away games, you don't go to a hotel or you don't stay the night if I can't guide you properly, then you don't do it.”
Jay Johnson, a professor of sociology at the University of Manitoba who has researched hazing for more than 30 years, says hazing is still considered an important tradition by some teams.
“They have been practicing some form of hazing ritual for a long time,” he said Radio afternoon host Janet Stewart on Wednesday.
In fact, hazing has links to coming-of-age rituals that have been practiced for centuries by cultures around the world, he said.
“We have rituals and rituals to make those different transitions in life,” he said.
Traditions can change
The idea is to bring a community or team closer together, he said, which is why he doesn't believe teams should completely eradicate any kind of rookie ritual.
“I believe it's really important that teams have something to mark that transition for their new members,” he said. “It's always the ways they do it that miss the mark.”
Johnson has instead taken people for team-building exercises such as canoe trips.
“If your teammates can't look you in the eye and answer all those questions about how this will bring us closer together, how this will make us perform better as a team, then you really have to question what you're doing,” he says. said.
“There are different ways to get there.”
It seems people in Canada are starting to feel they can speak out about hazing, he said.
“For the past 10 years, it's been driven underground. There are no coaches there” when hazing takes place, he said.
Parents can help prevent hazing by having conversations with their children, listening to what they say and providing opportunities to share, Johnson said.
Hockey life stolen
As for Tisdale, he wants young players who have been abused to know that he began to heal when he started talking about what happened.
“Look for your support, your main support for your immediate family, your relatives, your friends and lean on them and talk about it. Don't just hide it inside,” he said.
“It makes a difference to talk about it.”
The abuse changed the course of Tisdale's life. He comes from a hockey family. His older brother played in the NHL and he had thought about pursuing a career as a coach.
“It robbed me of a hockey life. I really enjoyed hockey,” he said.
He finally begins to rediscover that joy.
“It wasn't until recently, four or five months ago, that I got back on skates, and it was extremely emotional for me.”
For anyone who has been sexually assaulted, support is available through crisis lines and local emergency services through the Ending Violence Association of Canada database. Young people can receive mental health care 24/7 Emergency telephone for children.
