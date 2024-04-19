Babe Ruth opens the play on Saturday; Polson rehires Kelley; Table tennis





April 19 Kalispell's Babe Ruth Baseball Association will hold its opening ceremony Saturday at 9:30 a.m. at KidSport. The ceremonies mark the start of the season for the six-team league, which plays on the two larger fields beyond the T-ball and Pee Wee fields at the complex. The 73rd Pee Wee Opening Ceremony is also Saturday at KidSport and will consist of team and player inductions plus two games at 10 a.m. and another at noon. Kelley back as Polson hoops coach Two years after stepping down as coach, Randy Kelley has been rehired by Polson High School, activities director Sean Dellwo announced in a news release Wednesday. Pending school board approval, Kelley will take over the program he led to a 112-69 record from 2015-2022, with three third-place finishes at the State A tournament. The 1986 Polson High graduate also served as head football coach (1995-2001) and girls basketball coach (2006-2013) at his alma mater. His final boys team went 18-8 and earned third and third place finishes. Last season the Pirates went 2-17. “We are pleased to welcome Randy Kelley back to Polson High School,” Dellwo said in a news release. “His dedication to our student-athletes and proven track record of success make him the ideal leader for our boys basketball program.” Table tennis tournament April 27 Openings are still open for participants in the 2024 Western Montana Table Tennis Tournament, which will take place at noon on April 27 at the University Center at the University of Montana. The one-day tournament starts at noon and the entry fee is $25. There are brackets for singles and doubles. To participate or get more information, email: [email protected] or call 406-212-1699. Polson hires alum Howell for football Heather Howell, a player for the Polson Pirates in her high school days, has been selected to take over her alma mater's girls soccer program. Howell was an All-State player for the Pirates as a senior in 2008 and was briefly an assistant reliever in high school who moved to the youth soccer ranks of Polson FC. In 2021, she took over the U12 girls and guided them to six tournament championships. The Pirates went 4-8 last fall. “We are excited to have Heather Howell join the Polson High School coaching staff and join our team,” Polson AD Sean Dellwo said in a news release. “Her passion for soccer, combined with her experience and proven track record, make her the perfect fit to lead our girls soccer program.”

