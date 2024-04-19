Good first day puts Lehigh in second after 18 holes at the Patriot League Championship





LEWISBURG, Pa. The Lehigh women's golf team braved cold conditions with a touch of wind and rain to shoot 300 points in the opening round of the Patriot League Championship Friday at Bucknell Golf Club. Three Mountain Hawks are ranked in the top 10 individually, while Lehigh tied the fifth-lowest single-round total in program history. Lehigh is ranked second in the six-team field, five strokes behind Navy. The Mountain Hawks are one stroke ahead of Boston University, while defending champion Richmond is in fourth place (305), followed by host Bucknell and then Holy Cross. First year Olivia Lu leading individually, shooting three over par 73 as she is part of a first-place tie with two players from Navy, and one from each Richmond and Boston U. Lu made pars on the first nine holes and made one birdie on the par 4 12th hole. One stroke behind Lu is a sophomore Yuki Zhu , who shot 74 and is tied for sixth place. Zhu also made one birdie in her round, which came on the 11th hole. The third Mountain Hawk in the top 10 is a freshman Stefania Fedun who is in a shared 10th place after carding a 76. Fedun made one birdie in her opening round, on the par-3 16th hole. Senior Venice Zaia ranks 13th after shooting 77. She birdied the 15th hole. Junior Madison Pineda shot 78 with one birdie on the sixth hole and is tied for 19th place. First year Beautiful Scanapicco shot 83 in her first Patriot League Championship round and is tied for 31st. The Patriot League Championship continues with round two on Saturday beginning at 8:30 a.m. Lehigh plays Navy and Boston University on Saturday with tee times starting at 9:30 a.m.

