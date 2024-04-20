Sports
NCAA approves 2-minute warning at college football games and helmet communications starting in 2024 season
The NCAA on Friday approved several rule changes that will take effect during the 2024 season, including the implementation of helmet communication between coach and player and a new two-minute rule that mirrors the current time system used by the NFL. These changes were proposed by the NCAA Rules Committee in March amid support from some of the country's most prominent conferences.
The helmet communication rule only applies to schools at the FBS level, but is not a requirement. Additionally, a team may use helmet technology even if the opponent chooses otherwise.
Coaches may communicate on the field with one player, identified by a green dot on the back of their helmet. That line of communication will be turned off when there are 15 seconds left on the play clock or when the ball is snapped, whichever comes first.
In addition to player-helmet communication, teams can now use tablets to view in-game video only. Schools will receive 18 tablets that can be used in the coaching booth, on the sidelines and in locker rooms.
Other changes approved by the NCAA on Friday include:
- Penalizing horse collar tackles that occur in the tackle box as a 15 meter personal foul.
- Allow conferences to use a collaborative video replay rating system.
- Head coaches can now conduct interviews with broadcast partners after the first and third quarters have concluded.
The NCAA used the 2023 postseason as a test run for the technology changes, with several teams using helmet communications in their bowl games. Several schools have also incorporated the technology into their spring games as teams adjust to another wave of big changes.
Last spring, the NCAA adopted a running clock for first downs except for the final two minutes in the second and fourth quarters. The new two-minute timeout rule is in line with that change and also serves to alleviate potential back-to-back TV timeouts from broadcasters.
“The two-minute timeout allows all end-of-half and end-of-match timing rules to be simplified and synchronized with this timeout,” Secretary Rules Editor Steve Shaw told March when the changes were initially proposed. “This will also help broadcast partners avoid back-to-back media timeouts.”

