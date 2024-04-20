Hynes named head coach of the 2024 U.S. Men's National Team





COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – John Hynes (Warwick, RI/Minnesota Wild), who just completed his first season as head coach of the NHL's Minnesota Wild, has been named head coach of the 2024 U.S. Men's National Team that will compete in the upcoming IIHF Men's World Championship May 10-26 in Ostrava/Prague, Czech Republic, it was announced today by USA Hockey. “We are fortunate to have John leading our team,” he said Brett Peterson, general manager of the 2024 U.S. Men's National Team and also assistant general manager of the NHL's Florida Panthers. “His passion and energy, coupled with his vast experience, including on the world stage, will certainly serve us well in our efforts to bring gold back to the United States.” ABOUT HYNES Hynes began his professional coaching career in 2009 as an assistant coach for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in the AHL before assuming the head coaching position the following season, a role he held from 2010-15. During that time, Hynes was named the 2011 AHL Coach of the Year and led the Penguins to five consecutive seasons of 40-plus wins and five straight playoff berths, including back-to-back appearances in the conference finals. Hynes became the second-fastest coach in AHL history to reach 100 career wins, in just 152 games. Hynes made his NHL coaching debut in 2015 as head coach of the New Jersey Devils, where he remained behind the bench until the 2019-20 season. During the 2017–18 season, he led New Jersey to its first playoff appearance since the 2011–12 season. Hynes then served as head coach of the Nashville Predators from 2020 to 2023 before being named head coach of the Minnesota Wild in 2023. American hockey experience Hynes is head coach of the U.S. men's national team for the third time, after serving behind the bench in 2016 and 2019. Hynes was the bench boss for three medal-winning U.S. Under-18 National Teams, including gold in 2006, silver in 2004 and bronze in 2008. He also served as an assistant coach for the 2004 U.S. National Junior Team that earned gold. IIHF World Junior Championship. The Warwick, Rhode Island, native spent six seasons (2003-2009) as head coach for USA Hockey's National Team Development Program, compiling an overall record of 216–113–19–9. Hynes also served as an assistant coach for the NTDP during the 2001-02 season. COACHING AT THE COLLEGE LEVEL Before joining the NTDP, Hynes spent one season (2000-2001) as an assistant coach for the University of Massachusetts Lowell men's hockey team and one season (2002-2003) in the same role for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team. PLAYDAYS As a player, Hynes, a forward, played four seasons (1993-97) at Boston University, where he appeared in four NCAA Frozen Fours and won the 1995 championship title.

