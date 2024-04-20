Gophers Football gets Jaxon Howard, a transfer from LSU





When P.J. Fleck lost a battle to LSU last year for Minnesota's No. 1 senior Jaxon Howard, the Gophers' football coach's speech on signing day expressed confidence that the program was still well-positioned to lure the state's best talent . Nothing proves that claim more than perhaps the United States' best recruiting week in decades. Howard, a 6-4, 240-pound former Cooper star edge rusher and one of the most sought-after prospects in Minnesota's recent draft history, announced his commitment to the Gophers through the transfer portal on Friday. “That's a big challenge for the Gophers to get Jaxon Howard back home,” 247Sports.com said recruiting analyst Allen Trieu, commenting on the X platform. That mega-recruiting news came a week after the state's top player in the class of 2025, Emmanuel Karmo, chose the U even with several major offers. That means Fleck has now landed the state's No. 1 recruit from three consecutive classes, including Esko safety Koi Perich from the 2024 class. Karmo, a four-star linebacker from Cooper, played the role of recruiter on social media when Howard posted his scholarship offer from the Gophers on Tuesday, saying, “Come home!!” Three days later, the son of former Vikings defensive end and Cooper coach Willie Howard turned down immediate offers from Washington, Michigan State, Purdue, Indiana, Kansas and others to become a Gopher. Jaxon Howard played five games as a freshman defensive back at LSU last season, but he entered the portal after spring training last week. He is expected to enroll with the Gophers this summer and participate in fall camp. Defensive is one of the deeper positions for the Gophers with seniors Jah Joyner, Danny Striggow, Jalen Logan-Redding and sophomore Anthony Smith. Joyner led the team with 7 sacks last season. Two years ago, the Gophers received an official visit from Howard and were finalists at LSU, Miami and Michigan. Howard's most productive game for LSU last season came against Wisconsin in the Jan. 1 ReliaQuest Bowl, when he had one tackle and a quarterback rush against the Badgers. When he committed to LSU in July 2022, Howard said it was “very difficult” to tell Fleck he was choosing to leave home. “PJ Fleck is a great man and their staff are great people,” Howard said at the time. “It wasn't the right school for me, but they do things the right way. I would like to see them be successful.” Including Howard now, six of the top seven ranked players in Minnesota from that 2023 class have attended the U. “You want people to dream of being Gophers, and this is the largest group we've ever had of people who dream of being Gophers,” Fleck said after signing day last year.

