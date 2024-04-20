Four teams advance to the Patriot League Women's Tennis semifinals (4.19.24)





Annapolis, MD. Day two of the 2024 Patriot League Women's Tennis Championship ended with No. 1 Boston University, No. 2 Navy, No. 3 Army West Point and No. 5 Lehigh advance to the semifinals on Saturday. No. No. 1 BU defeated No. 8 Lafayette 4-0, while No. 5 Lehigh defeated No. 4 Loyola Maryland 4-1. No. 3 Army West Point defeated No. 6 Colgate 4-0, and No. No. 2 Navy rounded out the day with a 4-0 victory over No. 7 Bucknell. The Terriers will take on Lehigh at 10 a.m., followed by Army vs. Navy at 2 p.m. at the U.S. Naval Academies Fluegel-Moore Tennis Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland. For more information, visit the 2024 Patriot League Womens Tennis Championship page by CLICKING HERE. Results

No. 1 Boston University 4 vs. No. 8 Lafayette 0

Double (Order of finish: 1, 2) 1. Uma Bakaityte/Blanka DeMicheli (BU) def. Olivia Boeckman/Ally Bauer (LAF), 6-0

2. Kaitlin Tan/Emily Zhao (BU) def. Hanna Ganchi/Carmen Merkel (LAF), 6-1

3. Victoria Carlsten/Nina Gulbransen (BU) vs. Ally Waldman/Alyssa Perdomo (LAF), DNF Singles (Order of finish: 2, 3, 6)

1. Victoria Carlsten (BU) vs. Alyssa Perdomo (LAF), DNF

2. Uma Bakaityte (BU) def. Hanna Ganchi (LAF), 6-3, 6-2

3. Kaitlyn Tan (BU) def. Carmen Merkel (LAF), 4-6, 6-0, 6-0

4. Emily Zhao (BU) vs. Olivia Boeckman (LAF), 6-4, 5-3, DNF

5. Sydney Sharma (BU) vs. Ally Waldman (LAF), DNF

6. Ellie Gyuro (BU) def. Ally Bauer (LAF), 6-1, 6-3 No. 4 Loyola Maryland 1 vs. No. 5 Lehigh 4

Double (Order of finish: 2, 3, 1)

1. Allyce Gaborik/Maggie Forkner (LEH) def. Lauren Manwiller/Christina Richiez (LOY), 7-5

2. Anushka Denmark/Megha Denmark (LEH) def. Liza Tankimovich/Oliva Tracey (LOY), 6-0

3. Jocelyn Assael/Emi Shivkumar (LOY) def. Audrey Harrington/Hamsa Javagal (LEH), 6-4 Singles (Order of finish: 1, 6, 5, 4)

1. Hamsa Javagal (LEH) def. Oliva Tracey (LOY), 6-3, 6-2

2. Christina Richiez (LOY); Maggie Forkner (LEH), DNF

3. Liza Tankimovich (LOY) vs. Allyce Gaborik (LEH), DNF

4. Megha Dania (LEH) def. Lauren Manwiller (LOY), 6-2, 2-6, 6-4

5. Anna Rico (LOY) def. Anushka Dania (LEH), 7-5, 6-1

6. Giselle Vlassis(LEH) def. Emi Shivkumar (LOY), 6-2, 6-0 No. 3 Army West Point 4 vs. No. 6 Colgate 0

Double (Order of finish: 1, 3)

1. Paige Herremans/Cooper Jackson (ARMY) vs. Amelia Galin/Sophia Montero (COL), 6-0

2. Julia Kelly/Jenna Sabile (ARMY) vs. Carina Cristobal/Gigi Bohan (COL), DNF

3. Isabella Brilliant/Paulina Feoli (ARMY) vs. Eliza Podlas/Avery Isaac (COL), 6-2 Singles (Order of finish: 2, 3, 5)

1. Cooper Jackson (ARMY) vs. Sophia Montero (COL), DNF

2. Jenna Sabile (ARMY) def. Amelia Galin (COL), 7-5, 6-1

3. Ylan Duong (ARMY) def. Carina Cristobal (COL), 6-3, 6-4

4. Emma Sy (ARMY) vs. Addie Eklund (COL), DNF

5. Venn Mathivanan (ARMY) vs. Gigi Bohan (COL), 6-2, 6-1

6. Paige Herremans (ARMY) def. Sasha Herman (COL), DNF No. 2 Navy 4 vs. No. 7 Bucknell 0

Double (Order of finish: 2, 3)

1. Samantha Johns/Sia Chaudry (NAVY) vs. Whitney King/Abigail Platt (BUCK), DNF

2. Oliva Fermo/Emily Tannenbaum (NAVY) vs. Caroline Marcus/Madison Sebulsky (BUCK), 6-0

3. Parvathi Shanker/Kate Lee (NAVY) Vs. Anna Lajos/Mirra Manolov (BUCK), 6-0 Singles (Order of finish: 2, 4, 1)

1. Emily Tannenbaum (NAVY) def. Whitney King (BUCK), 6-1, 6-3

2. Samantha Johns (NAVY) def. Anna Lajos (BUCK), 6-1, 6-0

3. Sia Chaudry (NAVY) vs. Abigail Platt (BUCK), DNF

4. Kate Lee (NAVY) def. Tyne Miller (BUCK), 6-2, 6-2

5. Makaila Cheng (NAVY) vs. Tori Allen (BUCK), DNF

6. Parvathi Shanker (NAVY) vs. Mirra Manolov (BUCK), DNF 2024 Patriot League Women's Tennis Championships Schedule

Thursday April 18 First round

No. 8Lafayette 4 vs. No. 9 Holy Cross 0 Friday April 19 Quarter-finals

No. 1 Boston U4 vs. Lafayette 0

No. 4 Loyola 1 vs. No. 5 Lehigh 4

No. 3 Army4 vs. No. 6 Colgate 0

No. 2 Navy 4 vs. No. 7 Bucknell 0 Saturday April 20 Semi-finals No. 1 Boston U vs. No. 5 Lehigh, 10 a.m

No. 2. Navy vs. Army No. 3, 2 p.m Sunday April 21 Championship Semi-final 1 winner versus semi-final 2 winner, 1 p.m ABOUT THE PATRIOT LEAGUE Entering its fourth decade of academic and athletic achievement, the Patriot League continues to demonstrate that student-athletes can excel in both academics and athletics without sacrificing high standards. The Patriot League's athletic success is achieved as its member institutions remain committed to the founding principle of admitting and graduating student-athletes who are academically representative of their class. Participation in athletics at Patriot League institutions is viewed as an important part of a well-rounded education.

