Kostyuk defeated Gauff in Stuttgart to reach the third consecutive semi-final

STUTTGART, Germany – Marta Kostyuk's resilient week continues at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. The 27th-ranked Ukrainian scored her second straight Top 10 victory on Friday evening, beating world number 3 Coco Gauff 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(6) to reach her third semi-final in a row of the season.

Kostyuk's road to the semi-finals was tough both physically and mentally. She needed more than three hours to beat Laura Siegemund in the first round and saved five match points against top Australian Open finalist Zheng Qinwen in the round of 16.

Kostyuk is in the midst of the best season of her career and is enjoying a new level of consistency after reaching her first major quarter-final in January. It started with a run to the San Diego final, followed by her first WTA 1000 semi-final in Indian Wells. After skipping Miami, Kostyuk has now recorded her first two Top 10 wins of the year in Stuttgart.

“Well, it certainly means a lot because to be consistent in tennis it takes a lot of work and a lot of discipline,” Kostyuk said. “Everything around you has to work very well.”

“So I'm happy with the way we're holding it together, and at the same time I didn't even know this was my third semi-final, third semi-final in a row because I'm taking it one game at a time. I don't concentrate. on the result.”

How the match was won: Friday's showdown was a rematch of the Australian Open quarter-final, with Gauff battling to a 7-6(6) 6-7(3) 6-2 victory to reach her first semi-final in Melbourne.

Gauff took the opening set after 36 minutes by taking advantage of a slow serving start from Kostyuk, who secured only 33 percent of the first serves. The American led 4-2 in the second and looked ready to push through and seal an outright victory. , but this time Kostyuk came back.

Gauff served at 4-3, 15-30 and hit a double fault to give Kostyuk a chance to level, which she converted. With Gauff's first-down percentage dropping and Kostyuk finding more consistency in her aggressive ball-striking, the Ukrainian won the final games of the set to force a decider.

After losing five games in a row to drop the second set and staring down break points for a 2-0 deficit in the third, Gauff righted the ship. Serving 1-0, 0-40, she recalibrated her forehand and found her first serve to save all three break points to quell Kostyuk's surge.

Turning point: Kostyuk suddenly trailed 3-1. But with neither player serving with authority, serves were few and far between. Kostyuk returned and continued to put pressure on the Gauff serve. In total, Kostyuk generated 21 break points on the American and was more successful as an aggressor. Kostyuk fired 35 winners and Gauff's 21 in the match.

The match would end dramatically. Gauff served at 5-4 and bravely saved three match points to hold on. In the tiebreak, Kostyuk almost let a 6-2 lead slip away. Gauff saved a total of seven match points before Kostyuk finally sealed the victory after 2 hours and 48 minutes.

Kostyuk's opinion: “It was a very intense match,” Kostyuk said. “From the start of the match I think I was really wrong. I couldn't find a way to really get myself together.

“Then she slowly made some unforced errors in the second set, and I got them back and I had some chances early in the third, which I didn't take. It was a bit of a rollercoaster, but a really incredible one end, absolutely.”

Next one: Looking ahead on Saturday, Kostyuk will face Wimbledon champion and No. 8 Marketa Vondrousova for a spot in her second final of the year. Vondrousova advanced to her first semifinal of the season after coming from a set down to hold off No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.