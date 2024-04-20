Vondrousova eliminates Sabalenka in the quarter-finals of Stuttgart





In the quarterfinals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, No. 6 seed Marketa Vondrousova defeated No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka for the first time in six years, winning 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 in 2 hours and 1 minute. The Czech advances to the semi-finals of a tournament for the first time since winning her first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon last year, and notches her first Top 5 win since beating Jessica Pegula in the quarter-finals of that event. Vondrousova will next face Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk, who won her third consecutive three-set thriller of the week by toppling No. 3 seed Coco Gauff in a third-set tiebreak. Vondrousova won their only previously contested meeting 6-2, 6-1 at the Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers last year. Vondrousova had won her first two professional meetings with Sabalenka, but then lost four times in a row between 2018 and 2023. However, this was the first time the pair had played on clay, a surface on which 2019 Roland Garros finalist Vondrousova had a significant hand of her success. The result marks the first time Sabalenka has fallen before the final in Stuttgart, having finished second to Ashleigh Barty in 2021 and then behind Iga Swiatek in 2022 and 2023. The match was the second clash between reigning Grand Slam champions so far this season, following Sabalenka's defeat to Coco Gauff in the semi-finals of the Australian Open. It is Vondrousova's first win in four such matches, while Sabalenka's record is 2-4. Previously, Vondrousova lost to Iga Swiatek in Cincinnati and the WTA Finals Cancun last year, as well as to Gauff in Cancun. Competition moments: In an up-and-down match with 13 service breaks and little momentum, it was Vondrousova's stability and efficiency in key moments that got her over the line. Sabalenka scored 35 winners to Vondrousova's 17, but also made 48 unforced errors compared to 19. In addition, the Wimbledon champion had a clinical breakpoint conversion rate of seven from eight, while Sabalenka converted six from fifteen. Crucially, while defense was the foundation of Vondrousova's match against the erratic Sabalenka, she was also willing to take the game into her own hands when necessary. The 24-year-old's best stretches came early in the second set, where she jumped to a 4-1 lead in a flurry of return winners, drop shots and heavy forehands; and the last three games 5-4 behind in the decider, in which she found a couple of important volley winners. The second of these – a swirling thrusting volley that Sabalenka broke for 6-5 – was perhaps Vondrousova's best shot of the day. Vondrousova also showed resilience to withstand the struggling Sabalenka, who found her best tennis when trailing in the third set. Twice Sabalenka leveled the score after a break down, lasering breathtaking backhand winners down the line. However, she never found a lasting form; and with a total of nine double faults, her serve became increasingly unreliable as the match progressed.

