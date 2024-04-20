Sports
Kiwi table tennis player makes Paralympic history ahead of the Paris Games
Being born with congenital myopathy and a love of sports have never stopped Matthew Britz from following his dreams.
Despite the genetic condition that leaves him with reduced muscle strength, leg length discrepancy and a short stature, he has fulfilled his dream of representing New Zealand.
“I always wanted to be an All Black, not exactly the same sport, but I made a little adjustment to make it possible,” says Britz.
Yesterday the 20-year-old was named in the Paris Paralympic team, becoming New Zealand's first Para table tennis player since the 1976 Toronto Games.
“Representing New Zealand in Paris is a dream come true.”
“I just wanted to play table tennis. I never expected to make history so early. I'm not even in Paris, but it's pretty amazing and I hope it can inspire other kids,” says Britz.
The New Plymouth native's rise has been steady since he took up the sport as an eight-year-old.
Disappointed that he could not participate in team sports with his school friends, Matthew's mother took him to a nearby table tennis club.
The rest was history according to father Anthony Britz.
“He just wouldn't leave. It was 9:00, 10:00 at night and the club's closing and it's like, get out, buddy, this place is closing!”
“He says no, that's it, I'm playing table tennis!”
“Table tennis has helped me to be happy and comfortable with myself as a person,” says the future Paralympian. Fortunately, for me, table tennis is the route where I can look at my opponents and say that I am evenly matched.”
Britz moved to the US with his family in 2019 and although he admits times were tough during the Covid pandemic, his determination to succeed in the sport never wavered.
Those closest to him say this is his greatest asset: an unwavering amount of calm and focus.
“Matt has always been a player completely focused on perfecting himself,” said coach John Tuki.
“There's a reason we nickname Matthew the Silent Killer, because he shows no emotion and nothing phases him.”
“His attitude and mentality is completely different compared to other players I have seen.”
Although the pair had to conduct the training remotely with Britz, who is currently based in North Carolina, it has already yielded success.
Last year the kiwi was crowned Oceania champion in Honiara, Solomon Islands.
But Tuki believes Britz is capable of higher honors.
“Put it this way: two years ago Matthew wasn't even ranked in the world, now two years later he is 56 in the world rankings.”
“Anything is possible with this young man.”
