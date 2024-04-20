Trinidad and Tobago women claim Caribbean ping pong bronze, positive starts in singles

Sport

Jonathan Ramnansingh







TT's Chloe Fraser, right, in action. -Ernest Fraser

A valiant fight from the Trinidad and Tobagos women's team earned them a bronze medal at the 2024 Senior Caribbean Table Tennis Federation Championship in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on Wednesday.

France-based Rheann Chung won her two matches, but Puerto Rico won the semifinals 3-2.

Chung got off to a positive start, putting TT 1-0 ahead with an 8-11, 11-6, 11-8, 9-11, 11-7 win over Fabiola Diaz. Puerto Rico tied the score in the next match when Brianna Burgos defeated Chloe Fraser 11-8, 14-12, 11-8.

Puerto Rico took control of the tie after game three, when Edmarie Leon defeated Imani Edwards-Taylor 11-7, 11-7, 11-7. However, Chung returned to the table and leveled matters once again by getting past Burgos 11-8, 14-12, 11-8, forcing a decisive fifth match.

It was not to be for TT as Diaz ousted Fraser 11-7, 11-8, 11-9 to clinch a spot in the title match against Cuba.

In the other semi-final, Cuba defeated Guyana 3-0, with the losing countries sharing a tie for third place in the semi-final.

During Tuesday's meeting against the DR at the Parque del Este table tennis hall, TT stunned the hosts with a 3-2 victory. Despite Fraser losing the opener to Eva Brito 11-6, 11-7, 3-11, 11-7, Chung drew at TT level with a result of 11-7, 12-10, 8-11, 11 -7 on Esmerlyn Castro.

The DR regained the lead in the third as Yasiris Ortiz defeated Edwards-Taylor 11-4, 11-2, 11-6. Once again Chung got TT back to winning ways as she won the fourth game 1109, 11-8 11-7 against Brito.

Fraser showed class in the decider and confirmed a place in the semi-finals by beating Castro 11-5, 7-11, 11-9, 11-6.

In the women's team's opening match on Tuesday morning, TT was defeated 3-0 by Cuba.

Also on Wednesday, the TT men's team missed out on a place in the semi-finals after a 3-0 defeat to the DR. Aaron Wilson lost 5-11, 8-11, 10-12 to Rafael Cabrera, Arun Roopnarine fell 11-9, 7-11, 4-11, 12-14 to Isaac Villa and Luc O'Young was 4- 11 reports. 2-11, 6-11, courtesy of Abit Tejada.

Earlier in the day, TT defeated Jamaica 3-0, but were defeated 0-3 by Barbados in their opening match.

In singles, two wins for Wilson, Chung and Fraser gave the TT a positive start on Friday.

Wilson won his first Group 12 men's singles match on Thursday night by deposing Bajan Romario Gill 1102, 11-9, 11-5. He returned to the table on Friday and recorded another important 11-3, 11-9, 11-7 victory over Puerto Rican Jabdiel Torres.

Later in the men's doubles round of 32, he teamed up with Arun Roopnarine to oust Arubans Bryan Lopes and Shaofeng Xie 11-5, 11-6, 11-6. They will face Tajeda and Vila of the host country on Saturday from 11am.

Also on Thursday evening, Edwards-Taylor lost her opening singles test 3-0 to Burgos, while Thong fell in similar fashion to another Puerto Rican Fabiola Diaz.

OYoung also lost his first singles match 3-0 to Vila and then his second by the same margin against Cuban Rene Mendez.

Chung showed good form on Friday as she defeated Cuba's Estela Crespo 11-6, 4-11, 11-6, 11-7 in her opener. She then defeated Guyanese Jasmine Billingy 11-9, 11-4, 11-3.

Fraser also impressed on the tables as she got past Shary Munoz (Dominican Republic) 3-1 and then defeated Bajan Qodesh Weekes 3-0 in singles matches.

Roopnarine lost his singles opener 0-3 to Puerto Rican Angel Naranjo and then missed another by losing 2-3 to Haiti's Jameson Bernard.

Malik Gopaul also lost 1-3 to St Lucian De Andre Calderon in his first match, but pulled one back with a 3-0 win over Aruban Bryan Lopes.

Edwards-Taylor earned her first singles victory over Cuban Perez Gonzalez 11-6, 12-10, 11-6.

In the mixed doubles, two TT teams – Roopnarine/Chung and Fraser/Wilson – lost to the Dominican Republic. The first was defeated 1-3, the other 0-3.

OYoung and Gopaul also missed their first men's doubles draw, going down 2-3 to St. Lucia.