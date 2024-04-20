Seven gymnasts qualify for the NCAA championship finals





Columbus, OH Penn State men's gymnastics will send seven individuals to the NCAA Championship Finals after finishing fourth as a team in Friday's qualifying round at the Covelli Center. Michael Artlip (A.A.), Luke Esparo (V,SR), Kacper Garnzarek (HB, PB, FX) Michael Jaro (HB), Josh Karnes (AA) Landon Simpson (V) and Matt Onderhill (SR) everyone advances to Saturday's third session. “Rule No. 1: Don't beat yourself,” the head coach said Randy Jepson . “And we did that.” Penn State finished with a team score of 405.423, narrowly missing the top three of the Friday night session to advance to the team finals. Oklahoma came in first with a score of 418.957, followed by 2024 Big Ten Champions Michigan with a 418.954 and Ohio State with a 408.725. As a team, the Nittany Lions achieved a season-high score of 66.965 on pommel horse, despite no individual making the finals of the event. The Nittany Lions had two individuals finish in the top three in the all-around. Karnes came in first with a season-high score of 83.531. Artlip came third with an 80.297. Freshmen Esparo and Simpson will both compete in their first NCAA finals after posting qualifying scores on vault. Esparo recorded a 14.433 and Simpson earned a 14.500. Esparo also qualified for the rings with a 13.733. Underhill will join his teammate at the event after collecting a 13.700. Garnczarek had a successful evening after qualifying for all three events he competed in. The sophomore scored 13.833 on parallel bars, 13.633 on floor and 13.266 on high beam. Jaroh, we won the high beam title at the Big Ten Championships almost two weeks ago and advanced to the finals of the event with a score of 13.900. Last year, four Nittany Lions were named All-Americans at the championships. Karnes, Jaroh and Underhill all earned honors. Seven gymnasts will compete in the NCAA Finals on Saturday, April 20 at 6 p.m

