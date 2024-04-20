Jeff Brohm, Louisville football ends the spring with red-white play

Louisville football ended the spring season with an offense that outscored the defense 45-37 on Friday night. The Cardinals defense led for much of the second half before the offense got three touchdowns in the final minutes to earn the victory. Still, both sides of the ball offered fans optimism about things to come in year two coach Jeff Brohm.

“It was a pretty good spring game, as you'd like to have, where you see some execution. You see some things that aren't very good,” Brohm said. “You see some things that definitely stand out as positives, and then you see some things that you definitely need to work on to get better. All those things happened in one game, and that's good for us. We'll look at and learn from it.”

The offense scored points in the usual format, while defenses gave points via a defensive stop (two points), three-and-out or a fourth down stop (three points), turnover (five points) and defensive touchdown (seven points). ).

Here are four takeaways from the Cardinals Red-White scrimmage:

About Tyler Shough

From the moment the spring game started, quarterback Tyler Shough was ready. He opened the scrimmage with an 80-yard touchdown pass to Chris Bell. The two later connected on a 45-yard touchdown to boost the offense, 21-11. Although most of Bell's yardage on the 80-yard TD came after the catch, Shough was adept at completing deep and shorter passes. His throwing motions also vary, with the Texas Tech transfer able to throw the football sideways through smaller windows and also throw the ball down the field.

“He has a great arm,” U of L defensive lineman Ashton Gillotte said of Shough. “He can put it on the money. He can move around a little bit when he feels comfortable. He's a good quarterback. I'm looking forward to seeing how that plays out.”

Defensive playmakers

Louisville may not have the depth it wants on the defensive line, but it has no shortage of playmakers. Defensive lineman Maurice Davis and linebacker Trent Carter are only freshmen, but saw action during the spring game, recording a fourth-down stop and a pass breakup, respectively.

“The depth is being tested right now because there are a lot of young players,” Brohm said. “Maurice is a true freshman who should still be in high school, and so is Trent. They are competing here against college players and good players.”

In addition to the younger players, Louisville has veterans who can also help carry the load as the defense is shorthanded. Redshirt senior cornerback Quincy Riley continued to perform, picking off one of Shough's passes near the end of the first half to give the defense a 23-21 lead. Sophomore linebacker Stanquan Clark joined in by picking off one of backup quarterback Pierce Clarkson's passes after the redshirt freshman defensive back Destin Cheirs fired the signal caller during the second half.

Offensive protection

Shough had plenty of goals thanks to the Cardinals' offensive line. The experienced first-team unit added experienced players from the transfer portal, including Jonathan Mendoza and Pete Nygra. In addition to these two and others, the unit can rely on returning players, including Michael Gonzalez and Austin Collins, to stop defensive linemen Gillotte, Dez Tell and Ramon Puryear. Shough and Clarkson were sacked only twice in the first half.

Collins still replaces Renato Brown, who is recovering from a season-ending knee injury but is expected to be back ahead of the regular season.

The running back competition continues

While some starting positions were solidified during the spring game, there is no clear frontrunner at running back. Although Maurice Turner opened the game as the starter with Shough, Keyjuan Brown and Don Chaney were seen in the backfield later in the first half with Shough.

Louisville is down one running back after Peny Boone entered the transfer portal. The move to Toledo took a lot of first-team reps during spring training, although Turner also saw some time with the first team.

Reach Louisville football, women's basketball and baseball beat writer Alexis Cubit