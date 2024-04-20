ASU football hit by NCAA with penalties for recruiting violations

The more than three-year investigation into recruiting violations by Arizona State's football staff during the COVID pandemic is finally coming to an end, according to an NCAA announcement today that included sanctions against the program.

The agreed upon penalties include four years of school probation, a fine, a self-imposed ban for the 2023 football season (which had already been announced last year), expiration of records for games in which ineligible student-athletes participated, reductions in scholarships and recruiting restrictions in accordance with the Level I softened classification for the school.

The school has disconnected an involved booster for a period of five years. The individuals also agreed to or contested no show-cause orders ranging from three to 10 years, consistent with the Level I aggravated classifications of their respective offenses.

The investigation centered around then-head coach Herm Edwards and assistant head coach and recruiting coordinator Antonio Pierce hosting recruits on campus during what was said to be a “dead period.” Pierce is now head coach of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders.

The school and four individuals who previously worked in the program have reached an agreement with NCAA enforcement staff regarding recruiting violations and the appropriate penalties for those violations. A violations committee approved the agreement. Two individuals are contesting parts of their cases through written hearings. After the written hearing, the committee will announce its full decision.

Violations include in-person recruiting contacts during the COVID-19 dead period, recruiting inducements, impermissible tryouts, and tampering.

There were more layers to the penalties imposed on Arizona State football

The negotiated resolution also included the parties' agreement that the violations demonstrated unethical conduct by the individuals involved and a violation of the “head coach's responsibility.” Several individuals involved also failed in their legal obligation to cooperate during the investigation phase of this case. The school also agreed that it did not oversee its football program.

The school has taken several measures to mitigate the potential punishments. One of those was a self-imposed bowl ban through 2023, which was announced the week before last season's opener against Southern Utah. It also limited the days on which staff could travel for recruitment purposes.

In July 2021, when the investigation began, four coaches resigned or were fired. That included Pierce, then-offensive coordinator Zak Hill, and position coaches Prentice Gill, Chris Hawkins and Adam Breneman, none of whom have coached college football since.

Despite that departure, Edwards remained the head coach. It wasn't until the team struggled in 2022 that he was released from the program three games into his fifth season. He immediately returned to his role as a television analyst for ESPN, a position he held before landing the head job at ASU.

Arizona State's Response to the Penalties

ASU released a statement on Friday, saying in part:

“The COVID dead period rules were established not only for the sake of competitive fairness, but also for the safety and well-being of prospective and enrolled student-athletes and their families,” ASU President Michael Crow said. “ASU is disappointed and embarrassed by the actions of certain former football staffers who took advantage of a global pandemic to cover up their conduct.” Integrity is a core value of everything we do at Arizona State University and that includes Sun Devil Athletics,” Crow said: “ASU took swift and decisive action when it became aware of potential violations and cooperated fully with the NCAA in a manner that enforcement staff described as a 'model for all institutions to follow.'”

The NCAA's statement read:

“Arizona State's cooperation during the investigation and handling of this matter was exemplary, and the cooperation began with the leadership shown by the university president,” said Jason Leonard, executive director of athletics compliance at Oklahoma and chief hearing officer of the Committee on Infractions- panel. . “The school's acceptance of responsibility and decision to impose meaningful core penalties itself is a model all schools can follow and is consistent with the expectations of the NCAA's infractions program.”

The committee will not discuss further details in the case to protect the integrity of the ongoing process. The commission's final decision, including possible violations and penalties for other people involved, is still pending.

By severing the cases, the Division I Infractions Committee allows the school and the other parties to the agreement to immediately begin serving their sentences, pending the committee's final decision on the remaining disputed portions of the case. That decision includes all findings and sanctions regarding the two individuals who process their case through written documents.

This is the fifth case in which the committee has used multiple solution paths.