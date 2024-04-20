Sports
Stocum, Ketterman Homer in Series Opening Loss to Samford
Cullowhee, NC Nate Stocum hit a solo home run and Zach Ketterman extended his hitting streak to nine straight games with a two-hit effort, including a three-run blast in the ninth inning, but Western Carolina was unable to string together timely hits and the late-inning rally came to an end. briefly in Friday's Southern Conference drop. series opener against league-leader Samford, 6-4.
The two teams combined for five home runs on Friday, three by the Bulldogs, including a pair of solo home runs and a two-run shot, while the Catamounts hit two with a solo and three-run blast.
Game two is scheduled for Saturday for a first pitch at 2 p.m. Live streaming audio from the Catamount Sports Network and live stats are both available online at CatamountSports.com. Game dates and times are subject to change. Check CatamountSports.com and social media (@catamounts, @catamountbsb) for any weather-related schedule changes.
WCU's seven hits were split among five players, with Stocum (2-for-4) and Ketterman (2-for-4) both collecting two hits apiece. Stocum added a double for his team-best 15th home run, a mark that ranks him second in the SoCon. Ketterman posted his seventh multi-hit game amid his current nine-game streak. He drove in three in Friday's loss and pushed his active RBI streak to nine straight games, including five multi-RBI efforts.
Drew Needham (1-for-2) doubled, and Kyle Harbison (1-for-4) singled among WCU's starters with Tafton Hensley delivering a pinch-hit single up center in the ninth inning to be on board for Ketterman's three-run home run.
Three Bulldogs posted multi-hit games with Garrett Staton (2-for-3) homering as part of reaching base four times, including a pair of walks. Aaron Walton reached base three times and added a walk on a double and an eight-inning solo home run, while Josh Rodriguez (2-for-4) singled and doubled for the 'Dogs. Lucas Steele hit a third round-tripper for the visitors with a two-run shot in the fifth inning.
Staton gave Samford (25-12, 9-1 SoCon) the early lead with the game's only run in the first four innings after leading off the top of the first inning with a solo home run to left field. From that point on, the pitching and defense took over.
WCU used a double play to end the first and retired the Bulldogs in order in both the second and fourth. In the third, the Catamounts worked around a leadoff double, leaving a Samford runner behind. In the bottom of the first four frames, the Bulldogs stranded two WCU doubles on base in the first and second before a 1-2-3 third-and-3 runner stranded after a one-out walk in the fourth.
Samford extended the lead in the fifth inning on consecutive extra-base hits, including a Walton double and Steele's two-run home run, to make it 3-0. Stocum later put the Catamounts on the board with a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to cut the deficit to two, 3-1.
The Bulldogs scored solo markers in each inning in the final third of the game to take a 6-1 lead heading into the bottom of the ninth. Of Hayden Friese and pinch-hitter Hensley aboard, Ketterman hit a one-out home run and three runs down the right field line just inside the foul pole to cut the deficit to two. Harbison singled to plate the tying run, but the Bulldogs suffered a second strikeout in the inning to end the game.
Senior Gavin Mortenson (2-3) was the unlucky loser for WCU, despite limiting the high-powered Bulldog lineup to three runs while scattering seven hits. The Summerfield, NC product countered a pair of walks with five strikeouts. Illuminators Cole Beverlin And Carson Lowder combined for an inning with Ryan White pitched the final two frames and gave up two runs, only one earned on two hits with a walk and a strikeout.
Samford starter Michael Ross (9-0) remained perfect on the season after striking out nine in seven innings. Ross held the Catamounts to just one run on Stocum's solo homer, one of WCU's four hits in the first seven innings. Evan Steckmesser was touched for three runs, two of which were earned on two hits, before Carson Lore closed out the game in the final 0.2 innings with a pair of strikeouts.
The series continues Saturday afternoon and concludes with first pitch Sunday at 1 p.m. at Childress Field/Hennon Stadium. Tickets for WCU home games can be purchased online at CatamountSports.com/BuyTickets.
Stay up to date on all things WCU Athletics and Catamount baseball, including any changes to the game day schedule, through our social media on Facebook (fb.com/CatamountSports), Twitter (@Catamounts, @CatamountBSB) and Instagram (wcu_catamounts, catamountbsb).
Sources
2/ https://catamountsports.com/news/2024/4/19/baseball-stocum-ketterman-homer-in-series-opening-loss-to-samford.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
