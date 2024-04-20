Pirates rally past South Florida in Series Opener, 6-2

Morgan Johnson

went 2-for-4 at the plate, including hitting the game-tying home run as East Carolina scored six unanswered runs and rallied past South Florida 6-2 in the series opener Friday night at Max R. Joyner Family Stadium.

Hailey Massaro , Annie Kate Dalton And Taylor Woodring also scored two goals each on the night for the Pirates (31-15, 8-11 AAC), who tied their most AAC wins ever in a season with the win as the 2018 team finished with an 8-13 AAC record .

Both teams would score just three hits through the first two innings of the game before severe weather caused a nearly three-hour delay. The offense for both teams would get underway when play resumed in the top of the third, with the Bulls scoring two runs in the fourth frame to take a 2–0 lead.

Emma Jackson would stir things up for the Pirates in the bottom of the fourth with her 23rd double of the season, and Johnson would blast one over the wall to tie the game at 2-2. The Pirates would then take the lead Kaleigh Ayscue was called home safe and Massaro hit an RBI single, giving ECU a 4-2 lead at the end of the inning.

Anna Sawyer would put the game out of reach with a two-RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning and after a South Florida single in the top of the seventh inning, Addy Bulls would retire the next three batters to secure the win.

Bullis (10-4) earned the win in relief, striking out two batters and allowing only one hit in three innings.

Next one

East Carolina concludes the series with the Bulls tomorrow in a doubleheader, with the first game scheduled for 2 p.m.