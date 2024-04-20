ESPN hockey analyst records shocking whiplash in downtown St. Paul





ESPNs Kevin Weekes provides analysis of NHL games, but on Thursday he turned his attention to an attack in downtown St. Paul in which a man was repeatedly struck. Weekes, who was in town for the Wilds season finale at the Xcel Energy Center, recorded the attack on his cell phone from his 16th floor hotel room at the InterContinental Riverfront. Well, we have a situation here in Minnesota, Weekes says in a two-minute video he posted to the social media app X, formerly Twitter, just after 1:30 p.m. Breaking News Not Hockey, reads the message, which has been viewed more. than 1.3 million times as of Friday evening. The video shows one man whipping the other man several times along the edge of Kellogg Mall Park at Kellogg Boulevard and Wabasha Street. The victim tries to avoid the whips while screaming for help. After being beaten for the third time, Weekes notes that no one is helping. I'm in the room. I'm on the 16th floor, he says. I can't do much. That guy in the white shirt, those aren't nunchucks, that's a whip! Damn! The video shows the man with the whip grabbing his bicycle before returning and continuing the attack. He is coming back! says Weekes. Damn! This is crazy! After the final lash, as Weekes describes it, the man with the whip rides away on his bicycle. Weekes then asks: What happened to Minnesota Nice? Wow! The video ends with the victim slumping over while sitting on the edge of a concrete planter. Oh man, Weekes says, zooming in on him. St. Paul Police spokeswoman Alyssa Arcand said Friday that officers were dispatched to the area just before 1:30 p.m. after a report of two men fighting, with the 911 caller reporting one man was being punched. The suspect was gone when officers arrived and the victim was uncooperative, Arcand said. Police are aware of Weeke's video and are sharing the suspect's description with our officers, Arcand said. While this was a shocking and unusual incident for St. Paul, this was an isolated incident that we are actively investigating, she said. We encourage anyone with information regarding this incident to contact us at 651-291-1111. Related articles

