Update: 16-year-old found after going missing | Eye on Eau Claire





Update: Eau Claire police say Colin was found safe. CLEAR WATER (WQOW) – New details are being provided as Eau Claire police continue to search for a missing 16-year-old. ECPD searches for missing 16-year-old Colin T. Robaidek was last seen on Wednesday, April 17. Police say his parents contacted them after he failed to attend school or return home. Later, a note from Robaidek was found stating that he had voluntarily left the house. His parents told police that this behavior is unusual, and they and friends have not had contact with him since Wednesday. Robaidek left his home on a Trek bicycle in the 2200 block of Windsong Court, in the Shawtown section of Eau Claire, just before 1 p.m. The last place he was seen on camera was on the Chippewa River State Bike Trail along North Hastings Way near Hogarth Street. He drove alone, police said, north toward the village of Lake Hallie. Eau Claire police said they have been working with a number of agencies in their search for Robaidek, including the FBI. They also work with Northstar Search and Rescue and Wings of Hope to search bike paths, wooded areas and cycle paths. “We are aware of numerous residents and neighborhood associations providing assistance with search efforts. We are grateful for the public support. At this time, there is no specific geographic area to focus on, so we ask all community members to be vigilant and report information,” said Police Chief Matt Rokus in a news release. “One way to help is by reviewing your home security video. If you do conduct a search in your neighborhood, please respect the private property of others, do not search alone, carry your phone and exercise caution when conducting those searches as your safety is at stake.” Police said they are also interviewing friends and family, searching social media accounts, reviewing corporate security footage, conducting thermal drone searches and pinging his phone. Robaidekis is described as 6 feet tall and 190 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants, a black North Face backpack and riding a dark gray Trek bicycle, Eau Claire police said. Our teachers, coaches, administrators and other school staff in the Eau Claire Area School District love and care for the children we serve,” Superintendent Michael Johnson said in a statement. 'We are also a close-knit team of teachers and peers who support each other. daily. Our district and school personnel are assisting family, friends and multiple law enforcement agencies in any way possible in the search for Colin Robaidek. If necessary, we offer additional guidance to all our students and employees. Please keep Colin and his family in your thoughts during this difficult time. Anyone with information can contact Eau Claire police at (715) 839-4972. This story has been updated with new information about the last place Colin was seen on camera.

