What you need to know about the 2023 Michigan Football National Championship rings





Michigan football will celebrate its 2023 national championship in style. On Saturday, the Michigan Football The series included a Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff wins over Alabama and Washington, resulting in a perfect 15-0 mark. A second tweet revealed four photos of the new rings commemorating the Wolverines' 12th championship. REQUIRED READING:Michigan football spring game: The five best storylines to watch as the Sherrone Moore era begins According to to a press releaseJostens, the nation's leading supplier of handcrafted championship jewelry, designed four custom rings for the program. Players and staff members received the rings during a private ceremony on campus. Since the championship, coach Jim Harbaugh has moved on to coaching the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers, and the Wolverines have sent a record 18 players to the NFL Combine. Quarterback JJ McCarthy is being mocked as one of the top NFL draft picks. In addition to the national championship ring, Michigan players also received the official College Football Playoff Championship Ring, the Big Ten Championship Ring and the Rose Bowl Championship Ring. “In the final year of the four-team playoff, the University of Michigan capped an extraordinary undefeated season with their program's 12th national championship title,” said Chris Poitras, SVP and GM of Jostens Professional and College Sports Division in a press release. Jostens is proud to partner with Michigan to celebrate their remarkable 2023 season with four uniquely designed championship rings that capture the most meaningful pieces of their story. It is our great honor to help bring that story to life on these rings. Here's what you need to know about the 2023 Michigan Wolverine national championship ring: The big house According to the press release, Michigan's home stadium, also known as “The Big House,” inspired the ring with its size and translucency. Michigan Stadium is the largest stadium in the United States, with a capacity of 107,601 fans. UM went 7-0 at home last season and has won 22 straight games in Ann Arbor, Michigan, dating back to the 2020 season. College football trophy The top of the ring features white stones and the iconic Michigan “M” logo in black and is made from a custom-cut, deep blue stone. “NATIONAL CHAMPIONS” is written on the top and bottom, with 15 round and white stones at the top of the ring representing the perfect 15-0 record. On either side of the top of the ring are twelve baguette stones, symbolizing the twelve national championships. WHO HAS IT BETTER THAN US? NOOOOBODY!” The infamous Harbaugh family slogan starts on the left side of the ring and continues across the ring. Also on this side is Houston's NRG Stadium, where the championship game was played. The final score of “34-13” stretches over the top of the stadium. Michigan vs. Everyone The school's mantra is prominently displayed on the right side of the ring, next to the 2023 National Championship logo. Those who stay will be champions” “THOSE WHO WILL REMAIN WILL BE CHAMPIONS,” a motto created by Bo Schembechler and since adopted by generations, is written on the inside of the ring. Alongside it is the team's 15-0 record, as well as the official College Football Playoff logo. “Stake” The word “BET” is printed on the outside of the tape, which became a rallying cry for the program when McCarthy posted the three-letter word in response to Harbaugh's suspension for the final three games of the 2023 season.

