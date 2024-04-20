Former world number one and two-time major winner Garbine Muguruza is retiring

Former world number one and two-time Grand Slam winner Garbine Muguruza announced on Saturday that she will retire from tennis after more than a year without playing. “It's time to say goodbye. It has been a long and wonderful career, but I feel the time has come to retire,” Muguruza, 30, told a news conference during the Laureus Awards. “It's a decision I made little by little.” Muguruza had not competed since January 2023, when she played her last official match at the Lyon Open before taking a break from the sport.

“When I stopped competing, I returned home and welcomed the break with open arms,” said Muguruza, who ended her career with 10 singles titles.

“Every day that went by I felt better and I didn't miss the discipline and difficulty of the life I had before, so it's been something progressive.”

Muguruza made her WTA main draw debut in 2012 and reached her first Grand Slam final in 2015, where she was defeated by Serena Williams at Wimbledon.

However, she defeated the American to claim her first Grand Slam at the French Open in 2016, and then defeated Venus Williams in 2017 to win Wimbledon.

Her victory in Paris made Muguruza the first Spanish woman to lift a Grand Slam trophy since Arantxa Sánchez Vicario triumphed in the French capital in 1998.

When she added Wimbledon to her title collection the following year, she became the first Spanish woman to triumph at the All England Club since Conchita Martinez in 1994.

Fittingly, it was Martinez who coached her to the title and two months later Muguruza rose to number one in the world.

