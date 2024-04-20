Harris' win as Derby falls proves costly





Australian Marcus Harris weathered the English spring to give Leicestershire an edge in the rain-affected battle with local rivals Derbyshire in the County Championship

Australian opener Marcus Harris was dropped twice but maintained concentration through lengthy rain delays to score an unbeaten 77 for Leicestershire in their Second Division County Championship match with midland rivals Derbyshire. It was a typical early spring day in Derby, where conditions were cold and windy in addition to the rain. Not that it would trouble Harris again, the Perth-born 31-year-old having rejoined Leicestershire to replace Will Pucovski for the first five games of the new season after his fellow Victoria batsman suffered a concussion in a Sheffield Shield match. Harris, a former Ashes batsman who has made 14 Test appearances for Australia, was dropped twice after Derbyshire opted to bowl first at the County Ground. Harris had made just one when he took New Zealand fast bowler Blair Tickner to second slip, but Wayne Madsen set up a shoulder-high chance. Then, three overs into the afternoon session, Harris, on 26, pushed Anuj Dal low to Madsen, who again failed to hold on. Derbyshire also put on Rishi Patel who made 36 before being bowled by Tickner, who was the choice of the home attack. Although 50 overs were lost, Leicestershire made good progress to close at 2-168. Harris was six short of his fifty when the rain returned for a second time, keeping the players off the field until 5:30 p.m. But the rest of a truncated day belonged to Harris, who scored freely in the final overs to make it a visitors' day. Seam Scott Boland's spell in the first division of the County Championship is under a cloud with the seamer left out of Durham's match against Worscestershire. The Victorian suffered a foot injury against Warwickshire in the previous round last week and the results of a scan are being assessed by medical staff from both Durham and Cricket Australia. Matthew Renshaw made 34 off 91 for Somerset in an opening stand of 111 with Sean Dickson at Taunton, but the Queenslander fell short of stumps on a day when his side were in charge. Visitors Nottinghamshire, who opted to bat, were bowled out for 193. The left-handed Renshaw was playing well until he left behind a delivery from Calvin Harrison just after giving him a six. Somerset's Matthew Renshaw plays on the leg side against Notts // Getty On the English south coast, Cameron Bancroft hit five fours in his 27 after Gloucestershire were sent packing by home team Sussex. Fellow opener Ben Charlesworth (62) advanced to one of three half-centuries for Glocs batters as they made 8-319 through stumps. Bancroft was one of three wickets for Danny Lamb, who had previously had his leg stuck. Chris Tremain struck with his second ball of the day for Northamptonshire after they won the toss and elected to bowl, leaving Glamorgan opener Zain ul Hassan behind. It would be Tremain's only success of the day, finishing with a tidy 1-46 from his 16 overs as Glamorgan reached 7-203. Nathan Lyon made an eight-ball duck as Lancashire were bowled out for 146 after being sent in by Essex. Surrey's ex-Australian Dan Worrall claimed two wickets against Ken in an opening knock, including England batsman Zak Crawley, who claimed 2-33 from 12 overs. Only 39 overs were possible on day one as home side Kent made 3-111 England duo Joe Root and Harry Brook combined for eight points as they both fell cheaply for Yorkshire, who were bowled out for 159 against Middlesex at Lord's. Australians in the 2024 County Championship Durham: Scott Boland, Ashton Turner (T20s only) Essex: Daniel Sams (T20s only) Glamorgan: Marnus Labuschagne Gloucestershire: Cameron Bancroft, Beau Webster Hampshire: Michael Neser, Ben McDermott (T20s only) Kent: Xavier Bartlett, Wes Agar Lancashire: Nathan Lyon, Chris Green (T20s only) Leicestershire: Peter Handscomb, Marcus Harris Northamptonshire: Chris Tremain Somerset: Matthew Renshaw Surrey: Sean Abbott Sussex: Nathan McAndrew, Daniel Hughes

