Sports
Ainge 'excited for hockey again' as NHL moves to Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Hockey is about the only sport Danny Ainge didn't play. He starred in football, basketball and baseball in high school; played college basketball and Major League Baseball simultaneously; and has, of course, had a long, successful career as an NBA player, coach and executive.
But Ainge follows hockey, especially in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and has an inside perspective on the owners of Utah's new NHL team. He works for Ryan and Ashley Smith as CEO of basketball operations at the Utah Jazz.
When they held a press conference with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman at Delta Center on Friday, he was in the audience.
I don't know how else to say it other than they're just great, Ainge said. I mean, the only reason I'm working in basketball now is because of them.
After his three-sport high school career in Eugene, Oregon, Ainge played basketball at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, from 1977 to 1981.
He also played 211 games over three seasons as an infielder and outfielder for the Toronto Blue Jays from 1979-81. Of course, that was in the summer, so he didn't cross paths with the Toronto Maple Leafs.
But then he joined the Boston Celtics as a guard in 1981-82 and got to know some of the Boston Bruins at Boston Garden.
My experience with hockey was just when I got to Boston, he said. We shared an arena there and we had some players that we hung out with between practice sessions. But I follow hockey. I follow playoff hockey. I've seen some hockey, and I like hockey.
After 35 seasons in the NBA – 14 as a player, three as a coach and 18 as an executive – Ainge announced his retirement on June 2, 2021. Among his many accomplishments: two NBA titles as a player (1984 and 1986) and another as an executive (2008), all with the Celtics.
I was done, he said. I was just a little exhausted.
But then the Smiths convinced him to join the Jazz on December 15, 2021.
They rejuvenated me, said the 65-year-old. Not to work at the same level as in Boston and have the same responsibilities, but to be part of the franchise was a lot of fun.
In recent months, Ainge started following the Arizona Coyotes. He mentioned forwards Clayton Keller, their 25-year-old leading scorer this season (76 points in 78 games), and Dylan Guenther, a 21-year-old who scored 18 goals in 45 games.
“I think they have some promising, nice young players,” he said. It is exciting. I'm looking forward to hockey again.
The NHL Board of Governors voted Thursday to establish an NHL team in Utah. The new team acquired the Coyotes hockey assets, including the players and employees of the hockey operations. Ryan Smith met with them Thursday and referred to them several times during Friday's press conference, calling them our 70 people.
Delta Center will host a free event to welcome the team on Wednesday. Fans are invited to a plaza party and celebration, with food, music, games, giveaways and player introductions.
[The Smiths] really want to take care of people, and they want to make it a good experience, Ainge said. They're going to make those 70 people they talked about very excited to be here.
The response from fans was overwhelming. Utah collected about 22,700 season ticket subscriptions in just over 24 hours and may have to offer partial season ticket packages. Delta Center will start with 16,200 seats for hockey, 12,000 of which will be unobstructed, until renovations will create 17,500 seats for hockey in a few years.
That doesn't really surprise me, Ainge said. I guess it's surprising that so much is fast, but I don't think I'm surprised. Utah is like that, Ryan has talked about it a lot here. He believes in Utah, and he believes in the people.
Ryan Smith said the Utah NHL team will invest in youth hockey, just as the Jazz have invested in youth basketball. He said he just ordered 70,000 jerseys for the Junior Jazz.
Perhaps a young athlete who plays football, basketball and baseball will also try hockey.
I know how sports are such a big part of kids' lives here, Ainge said. I think adding hockey will just add a lot more people. [Kids can] find a new love or a new option in hockey. I think that's very exciting. Sports are big in this whole culture.
