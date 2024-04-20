Sports
Meet the star athletes from New York and New Jersey going for gold at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris
ByeNew York, these local athletes take their talents to Paris.
From a breakdancing champion from Queens to a Montclair mountain climber with a heart of gold, New York and New Jersey have a talented home team heading to the Olympics.
They are excited to strut their stuff on an international stage.
“I'm so grateful to be able to show the world what we are so passionate about as breakers,” says 34-year-old dancer Sunny Choi.
“Breaking was born on the streets of New York, in the Bronx… It is such an honor to continue that legacy.”
With the 2024 Games less than 100 days away, we get a closer look at Choi and four other hometown heroes.
Sunny Choi, 35, breaking out
The Bayside, Queens, native left her demanding job as director of global creative operations for Estee Lauder last year to focus solely on breakdancing, known as “breaking” at the Olympics, where this year it will be for the first time ever. is an event.
It has paid off.
Last November she won gold at the Pan American Games in Chile, securing her place in Paris.
“My entire journey as a breakthrough has been about discovering myself, uncovering layer by layer by layer to really get to the core of who I am,” she said.
Raised in Kentucky by first-generation Korean Americans, Choi wanted to be an Olympic gymnast as a child, but ultimately opted for a business degree instead of the balance beam.
She didn't start breaking out until she attended the University of Pennsylvania and joined the “Freaks of the Beat” club.
She credits her three brothers who sometimes wouldn't let her wrestle and play with them because she was a girl for her perseverance and perseverance.
“If you're told at a young age that you can't do something, go do it,” she said. “So when I started breaking, which is a male-dominated sport, I thought, 'I'm going to do something that no one else is doing.' So here I am.”
Jimmer Fredette, 35, 3×3 basketball
Three-on-three basketball made its Olympic debut in Tokyo in 2021, but the American men did not qualify.
Not this year. Fredette, a sharp-shooting guard from upstate New York, leads a promising squad that secured a spot in Paris last November.
His road to the Olympics was winding.
Fredette was a college star at Brigham Young University, but his seven years in the NBA were spotty.
In 2016, he joined the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association and returned to his collegiate prowess, winning the International MVP award a year later.
Then in 2022 he started focusing on the 3×3 game, which is played on a half court with one hoop.
He found success almost immediately.
“He is, in my opinion, the best 3×3 player to ever play the game,” US Men's 3×3 Coach Joe Lewandowski said in December. “He's so good.”
Amy Wang, 21, table tennis
When she was just four years old, her father, Xiaota Wang, set up three tennis tables in the basement, one for her and one for each of her two older brothers.
At the age of 7, she competed in her first table tennis tournament in Westfield, New Jersey and reached the finals, where she lost to her brother Eddie.
The loss only made her practice more.
After school, I took a nap, woke up and practiced with my father for one to two hours, and then did homework, Wang told The Post.
At the age of twelve, she made the U.S. national team, and she and her father began to take the sport even more seriously.
But at the age of 17, she missed qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics by just one match.
“I had one match left and I lost. It really killed me,” Wang told The Post. “I thought I would quit table tennis after that.”
She took a year off to focus on her mental health and her studies at the University of California, Los Angeles, where she is majoring in pre-med and minoring in accounting.
She then returned to the sport stronger than ever, winning the US Open Womens Singles Championships in 2022 and 2023.
She earned her spot in Paris in March.
“I'm very happy,” said Wang, who wants to become a pediatrician. “Making the Olympic team is a dream come true.”
Molly Reckford, 31, rowing
The Short Hills, New Jersey native has Olympic greatness in her blood.
Her grandfather, Bill Spencer, competed in the 1964 and 1968 Winter Olympics in biathlon and later served as a coach at five Olympic Games.
“He has been a huge inspiration to me,” she said.
The Dartmouth alum exercises up to five hours a day while consuming a whopping 4,000 calories to fuel her body during tough training sessions at Princeton.
At the Olympic Games in Tokyo, she and her partner finished fifth in the women's lightweight double sculls. This year she wants to reach the podium.
“I think a lot about the fact that my grandfather was a two-time Olympian, so going back really felt like something I wanted to do to honor him,” she said. “Going to Paris and having the race of our lives and feeling like I left everything behind and found my maximum speed is my goal.”
Jesse Grupper, 27, sport climbing
He has climbed some of the world's toughest sport climbs, short, high-intensity routes with pre-placed bolts, including La Rambla in Catalonia.
But Grupper insists he is not a thrill seeker.
“I'm honestly scared of roller coasters,” he told The Post. Many people have the impression that climbing gives you a kick out of fear, but it is one of the safest sports if you do it the right way.”
He took up the sport as a very energetic 6-year-old at the New Jersey Rock Gym in Fairfield, near the family's home in Montclair.
Regular trips to the Shawangunks Mountains, near New Paltz, New York, followed.
“That was a favorite place for me throughout my childhood, and I still enjoy climbing there today,” he told The Post.
At age 11, he won gold at the USA Climbing Youth Bouldering Nationals and went on to compete on the international rock climbing circuit.
But he has many interests beyond fuses and boulders. He meditates daily, makes his own granola, is learning to play the banjo and enjoys yoga and listening to Mumford & Sons and the Abbot Brothers.
At Tufts University, he studied mechanical engineering and led the school's biomechanics club, finding purpose in creating devices that help people with disabilities.
One of the best things we can do as humans is push our limits to reach our full potential,” he said. 'But I've always wanted to do that for others too.'
