Sports
Miami football 1 scholarship from 85 limit with Kaleb Spencer transfer
The Miami football program moved closer to the 85 scholarship limit at linebacker Caleb Spencer entering the transfer portal on Friday evening. Spencer recorded one assisted tackle in eleven games as a true freshman in 2023. Spencer played primarily on special teams for Miami in 2023.
Spencer was the 673rd prospect, 58th safety and 17th player in Virginia in the class of 2024. Miami switched the 6'2, 200 pound Spencer to LB. Spencer transferred from Oklahoma to Miami during his recruitment. Spencer was unable to move up the LB depth chart during his year and a half with Miami.
True freshman Cameron Pruitt and sophomore Raul Aguirre have been impressive this spring. Spencer will transfer looking for an opportunity to earn more playing time elsewhere. Expect Miami to be active in the transfer portal looking for a LB to start in 2024. Miami also needs to build depth at LB.
Spencer is the sixth outgoing Miami transfer this spring. Miami previously lost edge rusher Nyjalik Kelly, offensive lineman Logan Sagapolu, quarterback Jacurri Brown and running backs Tre'Vonte Citizen and Henry Parrish. Expect more outbound transfers for Miami this spring.
Miami is expected to lose up to a dozen players in the transfer portal. Expect about five incoming transfers to Coral Gables. Six of the nine transfers Miami added as transfers in the winter portal are on defense. Miami added three DL, three defensive backs, one center and two quarterbacks.
In addition to LB, Miami is reportedly aiming to add another DL, cornerbacks, a running back and possibly a WR who can compete to become a starter. The 2024 Miami football roster should be finalized in the coming weeks. Transfers have until April 30 to enter their names in the spring portal window to play during the 2024 college football season.
|
Sources
2/ https://caneswarning.com/posts/miami-football-1-scholarship-from-85-limit-with-kaleb-spencer-transfer-01hvwg9t3yk6
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Redlanders report seeing meteor around noon – Redlands Daily Facts
- Miami football 1 scholarship from 85 limit with Kaleb Spencer transfer
- Top spring men's fashion trends
- Judge approves Google class action lawsuit settlement
- 2.1-A strong earthquake shakes Somerset County
- Indonesian stock market records 2.47 percent drop after Eid
- Actor Danny Trejo to receive top prize at Santa Fe Film Festival
- Google is testing layout changes to its Phone app
- Trump's silent trial concludes first week as ex-president rants about presidential immunity: live updates
- Senate approves reauthorization of key US surveillance program
- Parineeti Chopra blames 'favouritism' for not getting enough work in Bollywood: 'There are camps, circles, favorites within the industry' | Hindi Cinema News
- Guilder winner sends Pirates past Old Dominion, 11-10