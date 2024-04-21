Presenting the 2024 Duluth News Tribune All-Area Boys Hockey Team – Duluth News Tribune





If anyone were to assign a title to the 2023-2024 hockey season in Northland, it would probably be the Year of the Goalie. There was so much good goalkeeping in the region that it's hard to know where to start. Duluth Marshall freshman Kaenan Smith posted a .934 save percentage and 2.15 goals against average, and Grand Rapids sophomore Carter Casey helped the Thunderhawks to the Class AA semifinals. However, coach Grant Clafton has faced a dilemma all season, with three quality netminders on his roster. The first-year Thunderhawks coach had a delicate balancing act all season, aided by the good attitude of Casey and juniors Ryder Miskovich and Ryan Kerr. North Shore's Zach Bentler posted his own remarkable season with a .910 save percentage and led the Storm to their first winning season since 2016-17. Even with an additional goalie spot for the 2024 team, these are just a few of the standouts of the goalies NOT on the All-Area team. Hermantown's Dane Callaway has been outstanding in net for the Hawks all season, grabbing one of the second-team spots after pushing his team to its second Class A finals appearance in the past three seasons. Duluth Denfeld's Connor Doyle wasn't on everyone's list to have an All-Area caliber season, but after injuries decimated the Hunter offense, the senior was outstanding. Despite a relentless barrage of shots following an upper-body injury to striker John Scott, Doyle stood on his head to keep Denfeld competitive, posting a 0.914 save percentage and 2.87 goals against average. Still, Proctor's AJ Reyelts, a Frank Brimsek Award finalist, emerged as the best of an elite group to take home the 2024 All-Area Player of the Year award. Reyelts returned from knee surgery in late August and posted a save percentage of . 942 and 1.72 goals against average. He helped the Rails to 19 wins and an appearance at Amsoil Arena for the Section 7A semifinals. This season it wasn't just goaltenders on the All-Area team, although that apparently could have happened. Joining Reyelts on the first team are Will Esterbrooks and River Freeman of Hermantown, as well as Thomas Gunderson of Duluth East. The second team includes Doyle and Callaway, as well as Rock Ridge forward Caz Carlson and Grand Rapids Nate Garski. AJ Reyelts AJ Reyelts of Proctor Clint Austin / Duluth Media Group Proctor

Senior goalkeeper The Rails netminder baffled teams all season, posting a .942 save percentage and 1.72 goals against average, and was a finalist for the Frank Brimsek Award, the award given to Minnesota's best senior goalie.

Reyelts returned from a late-summer knee injury to post a 14-5 record and made 46 saves in a breathtaking performance against Hermantown, a 2-1 overtime loss to the Hawks.

Reyelt's spectacular play made him the News Tribune All-Area Player of the Year, the first Proctor player to win the award since Aaron Slattengren in 2000 and the first goaltender since Cloquet-Esko-Carlton's Josh Johnson in 2002. Will Esterbrooks Will Esterbrooks of Hermantown Contributed Hermantown

Senior defender The big, bruising defenseman set the tone for a stingy Hawks defense that sent goaltender Dane Callaway on many vacations this season.

According to coach Pat Andrews, Esterbrooks was not only a brick wall in front of Hermantown's net, but he finished third on the team with 35 points and earned a first-team All-Lake Superior Conference selection. Bauer Murphy Bauer Murphy of Grand Rapids Contributed Grand Rapids

Senior defender The Thunderhawks defenseman finished with 12 goals and 18 assists and was named to the All-Lake Superior Conference first team.

Murphy also had an assist on perhaps the highest-profile goal of the boys state hockey tournament when Nate Garski scored a buzzer-beater to beat White Bear Lake in the quarterfinals. River Vrijman Hermantown's Freeman River Contributed Hermantown

Junior forward Freeman led the Hawks in goals (22) and assists (27) and played a key role in Hermantown's midseason offensive turnaround that saw them finish second in the Class A tournament.

The junior forward scored the overtime game winner in a wild match against Mahtomedi in the state quarterfinals. Thomas Gunderson Thomas Gunderson of Duluth East Contributed Duluth East

Senior forward The Greyhounds forward led the team with 20 goals and 43 total points, keeping East competitive as a young defensive unit found its footing.

The senior scored two goals and had five points in a win over Duluth Denfeld in the Section 7AA tournament, the first postseason game for the city rivals since 1994. Jake Garski Jake Garski of Grand Rapids Contributed Grand Rapids

Senior forward The senior led the Thunderhawks in assists (26) and tied for the lead in points (39), picking up an assist on Seth Carlson's game-winner against Andover in the Section 7AA championship.

A first-team All-Lake Superior Conference selection, Garski played a key role in Grand Rapids' run to the Class AA semifinals. Connor Doyle Connor Doyle of Duluth Denfeld Contributed Duluth Denfeld

Senior goalkeeper Even as injuries decimated the Hunter offense, Doyle's excellent play in net kept his team competitive every night and he was the best player on our team, according to coach Dale Jago.

Doyle posted a .972 save percentage and 2.87 goals against average as Denfeld adjusted to a new level of competition at the Class AA level. Then Callaway Hermantown's Dane Callaway Contributed Hermantown

Senior goalkeeper Perhaps the most overlooked goaltender in the area due to Hermantown's elite defense, Callaway was a second-team All-Lake Superior Conference selection and posted a .933 save percentage and a 1.86 goals-against average.

In his three years starting for the Hawks, Callaway helped his team to two Class A title games, one championship and a third-place finish in 2023. Karson Jong Karson Young of Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Contributed Cloquet-Esko-Carlton

Junior defender The junior had the most goals (seven) and assists (21) among the Lumberjacks' defensemen and earned a second-team All-Lake Superior Conference nod.

Youngs' 28 points were good enough for third among all Cloquet-Esko-Carlton skaters and the offense should be even more potent next season as the Lumberjacks return all four of their top scorers from 2023-2024. Caz Carlson Caz Carlson of Rock Ridge Contributed Rock ridge

Sophomore forward Carlson led the Wolverines in assists (32) and points (53) in their run to the Section 7AA semifinals at Amsoil Arena.

The sophomore is part of a bright future for a young Wolverines team that posted 20 wins in its first season at the Class AA level. Nate Garski Nate Garski of Grand Rapids Contributed Grand Rapids

Sophomore forward Garski led the Thunderhawks in goals (18) and tied with older brother Jake Garski with a total of 39 points.

The sophomore's goal in the Class A quarterfinal stunned not only White Bear Lake, but all of Xcel Energy Center and will be talked about for years to come. Tate Swanson Hibbing/Chisholm's Tate Swanson Contributed Hibbing/Chisholm

Sophomore forward Swanson's 36 assists were best for the Bluejackets by a wide margin and earned him a second-team All-Lake Superior Conference selection.

Swanson helped lead the Bluejackets to the Section 7A championship game at Amsoil Arena and leads a strong line of sophomores that will keep Hibbing/Chisholm competitive over the next two seasons.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under the byline “staff.” Often the byline “staff” is used when rewriting basic news briefs that come from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and require little or no reporting. Sometimes this byline is used when a news story contains multiple authors or when the story is formed by merging previously reported news from different sources. If outside sources are used, this will be noted in the story.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.duluthnewstribune.com/sports/prep/presenting-the-2024-duluth-news-tribune-all-area-boys-hockey-team The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos