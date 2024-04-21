The Dutch team beats White 35-34 in Football Spring Game





By Will Dehmel Austin, Texas Team Orange defeated Team White 35-34 on Saturday in the Texas Football Spring Game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Bow Manning completed 19 of 25 passes for 355 yards and three touchdowns for Team White, while Trey Owens connected on 14 of 21 passes for 228 yards and three touchdowns for Team Orange. Team Oranje then quickly took a 7-0 lead Ethan Burke one tipped Quinn Ewers pass into the hands of Alfred Collins who returned it 32 yards for the touchdown. On Team Orange's first offensive possession, freshman quarterback Trey Owens connected to senior wide receiver Thatcher Milton for a 50-yard touchdown, making the score 14-0. On his first play of the game, Manning connected with the wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. for a 75-yard touchdown for Team White's first score of the game to cut the deficit to 14-7. On their next possession, Team White tied the score at 14-14 on a runback C.J. Baxter broke four tackles on an 11-yard rush and Manning found the running back Jaydon Blue for a 29-yard touchdown reception. Team Orange took a 21-14 lead into halftime after Owens found freshman wide receiver Ryan Wingo for a 56-yard touchdown pass. A field of 32 meters per kicker Bert Auburn for Team White the deficit narrowed to 21-17. The next drive for Team White features a pair of deep passes from Manning to the receivers Isaiah Bond And Johntay Cook II set up a 1-yard Baxter score to put them on top, 24-21. After a 33-yard Auburn field goal that extended Team White's lead to 27-21, Kobe Black intercepted a pass to give Team White another scoring opportunity, but the team was unable to capitalize. Team Orange responded with a 16-play, 78-yard touchdown drive featuring a pair of fourth-down completions from Kool Heavy putting them ahead 28-27. The first completion was a 16-yard strike to the tight end Jordan Washington then found Lourd on 4th and goal from the 5-yard line Ree Beauchamp for the score with 3:50 to play. Manning connected with Isaiah Bond for a 75-yard touchdown, putting Team White back on top, 34-28. Owens led Team Orange back down the field and connected with Wingo for the 3-yard score, giving the Orange a 35-34 lead. On their final drive, Manning drove Team White to midfield, but time expired Jelani McDonald intercepted a Hail Mary pass to end the game. KEY STATISTICS At halftime, Manning had thrown 11 of 13 for 190 yards and two touchdowns, while Owens had completed 6 of 9 passes, 161 yards and two touchdowns.

Lourd completed 8 of 11 passes for 72 yards and one touchdown.

Bond had three receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown and Moore caught three passes for 93 yards and one touchdown.

Wingo hauled in four passes for 81 yards and two touchdowns.

Colton Vasek highlighted the defensive effort with 3.5 tackles for loss and one sack.

highlighted the defensive effort with 3.5 tackles for loss and one sack. Help Achan And Dorien Black each recorded 1.5 tackles for loss and one sack. The Orange and White Spring Game marks the end of spring training for the Longhorns, who now turn their attention to summer workouts before the 2024 season kicks off on Saturday, August 31 against Colorado State at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://texassports.com/news/2024/4/20/orange-defeats-white-35-34-in-football-spring-game.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos