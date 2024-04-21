Virginia Men's Tennis | Virginia Down Duke advances to the ACC Championship at 4-1





CARY, NC The No. 2 Virginia men's tennis team (22-4) posted a 4-1 victory against Duke (18-9) in the semifinals of the 2024 ACC Men's Tennis Championship on Saturday (April 20) at the Cary Tennis Park in Cary, NC Duke won the doubles point, but the Cavaliers needed four singles matches to advance to Sunday's final. For the second day in a row, senior Chris Rodesch won the clinching point. The top-seeded Cavaliers will take on third-seeded Florida State (20-7) in the championship game on Sunday, April 21 at 10 a.m. It will be streamed live on ACCNX. Virginia opened the semifinals with a 6-3 win on doubles court two, but Duke took courts one and three, 6-3 and 6-4, to take the doubles point. Freshman Dylan Dietrich evened the score with a 6-2, 6-3 victory on singles court four. Senior Alexander Kiefer quickly followed with a 6-2, 6-1 win at five, putting UVA at 2-1. Senior Iaki Montes won his first set 6-1 against Pedro Rodenas on court two. The two battled in a close second set, with Montes serving for the match at 5-4. The two battled to deuce, with Montes taking the point to give UVA a 3-1 lead. Rodesch had dropped his first set 6-4 to No. 22 Garrett Johns, but took the second 6-2 to force a third set. Rodesch took an early 3-0 lead in the third set. Both players held serve for the remainder of the game, with Rodesch serving for a 6-3 win, clinching the win for the Cavaliers. FROM HEAD COACH ANDRES PEDROSO They fought to the end, as they have done for a long time. That's what I expect from these guys. That's why I'm so blessed to be their coach, because I just know what I'm getting from these guys every time they step on the field. These guys just participated. They fought and never gave up. Duke played great. High praise for them. They pushed us and we just stayed the course. We have a lot of experience in this team. These guys have been through everything you can experience in a college dual meet, so nothing really surprises them. We talk a lot about just hanging in there, whether it's on or off the pitch, and the importance of calmness. These guys have bought in and have gotten better and better every year. And our young boys are also doing fantastic. MATCH NOTES Virginia is number 2 in the ITA rankings. Duke is No. 12. Florida State is No. 17

Duke was the tournament's No. 4 seed

Virginia is looking for its fourth straight ACC title and 16th overall

Virginia won the title last season, beating Duke 4-1

This was the third meeting of the year between the Blue Devils and Cavaliers. UVA won 4-1 at ITA Indoors and 6-1 during the regular season

Virginia won the regular season meeting against Florida State 4-1 in Tallahassee

UVA has won 62 consecutive games against ACC opponents, including postseason, ITA Kickoff Weekend, ITA Indoors and non-conference meets. Their last loss against an ACC foe was a 4-2 loss to North Carolina on February 13, 2021 at ITA Indoors

Virginia hasn't lost an outdoor game since falling in the round of 16 of the 2021 NCAA Championship

