Michael Slater, disgraced former Test cricketer, alleged horrific texts to exposed women

WARNING: Graphic language below

Dozens of allegedly offensive texts sent by a disgraced former Test cricketer to a woman in a tirade that lasted from early morning until well into the afternoon have come to light in court documents, including a chilling threat that she put a good guy in jail.

Michael Jonathan Slaters, once one of the most celebrated names in Australian Test cricket in the 1990s, has seen his public and spectacular fall from grace culminate in the player-turned-commentator being taken back to prison after horrific allegations of his assault and abuse of a woman.

Slater, 54, collapsed in court on Tuesday after being refused bail on multiple charges including stalking, entering with intent by taking a break at night, suffocation, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault and breaching bail.

His case will be heard again on May 31.

< style="display:block;padding-top:133.3333%"/> Former Test cricketer and commentator Michael Slater has been charged with domestic violence-related offences. Photo: Stu Forster/ICC via Getty Images Source: Getty Images

< style="display:block;padding-top:133.3333%"/> Mr Slater, pictured during the 1994 Test match between Australia and South Africa, was once one of the most celebrated names in cricket. Image: supplied Source: News Corp Australia

Some of the hundreds of texts the former television presenter is alleged to have sent to the woman have been detailed in a police objection to a bail application lodged in court papers at the Maroochydore Magistrates Court.

In one alleged incident, Mr Slater sent 28 text messages to the woman from around 9.36am on March 17 to 4.27pm the same day.

In the dozens of messages he is said to have written: You are cruel; Okay, I'm coming to you and you're going to hurt me, not you.

In another message he would say: Oh, I see. An escort date. Haha. I just realised.

Another would have read: I'm done with your games. But you put a good guy in jail.

The texts follow similar alleged abuse from the former cricket star towards the same woman since December last year, with police claiming he bombarded her with more than 300 offensive texts.

In court documents, police allege Mr Slater texted the woman on December 6 and said: I just woke up, I fell and think I broke my rib. Oh, and I need a bottle of vodka.

It was reportedly followed by another 25 messages and three missed calls.

A further 70 texts are said to have been sent on New Year's Eve when Mr Slater made humiliating suggestions that she was partying and having sex with random men.

On March 10, Mr Slater reportedly sent more than 100 messages claiming he was going to commit suicide.

During the barrage he is said to have written: Damn, you're a fraud, I'm going to hang my skull on the front of my house. How the fuck does that make your c*** feel. You fucking killed me.

Details of some of the alleged messages, along with his alleged physical abuse of the woman, were raised in court on Tuesday as police opposed Slaters' bail application.

Mr Slater is accused of physically assaulting the woman after she visited his home on December 6, 2023, over concerns for his welfare.

Police allege he punched her in the face, kicked her and lifted a bottle of vodka while saying, “I'll fucking kill you.”

He then allegedly strangled her and lifted her off the ground as she fled to the laundry room.

This is despite his legal aid lawyer Michael Robinson claiming the former cricketer would make a major intervention by living in a rehabilitation center in Sydney.

Maroochydore Magistrates Court was told Mr Slater had mental health issues that needed to be addressed, with the original plan being for the former cricketer to fly home to seek help the same weekend after his arrest.

< style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> The court was told Mr Slater had originally planned to seek help for his mental health problems at a rehabilitation center in Sydney after his release on bail. Photo: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Source: Getty Images

His own doctor believed that Mr. Slater had a tendency to behave impulsively, recklessly and unusually.

Mr Robinson said his client also disputed the allegations of physical violence.

In their bail appeal, police further allege that Mr Slater attempted to force his way into the woman's home on April 12, repeatedly shouting: 'F*** you' and 'where is your daughter'.

His charge of common assault relates to the allegation that Mr Slater grabbed the woman's arm.

She repeatedly begged him to stop, undressing, cowering, clearly fearful for her safety, police prosecutor Brendan Newman told the court on Tuesday.

We say the strength of the evidence is good.

< style="display:block;padding-top:133.3333%"/> Mr Slater, pictured during the first Test match between Australia and Sri Lanka in 1995, is said to have bombarded a woman with hundreds of text messages for months, as well as assaulting and strangling her. Image: supplied Source: News Corp Australia

< style="display:block;padding-top:133.3333%"/> After retiring from professional cricket, he turned to commentary for media organizations such as channels 7 and 9. Photograph: Andy Kearns/Getty Images Source: Getty Images

It is further alleged that Mr Slater tampered with the woman's CCTV camera during the entire incident which was seen by the woman and police after her phone pinged while she was speaking to officers.

In refusing Mr Slaters bail, Magistrate Raelene Ellis said the medical reports offered did not sufficiently take into account the potential risk that he would reoffend if released.

Mr. Slater held his head in his hands when he heard the result.

Affectionately known as Slats by those close to him, Mr Slater opened the batting for the Australian Test team in the 1990s and early 2000s.

He became one of only four players to play in each of the fifteen matches between 1999 and 2001, the era that gave the Australian team the best run of consecutive wins in the history of Test cricket.

Mr Slater scored 5312 Test runs in 74 matches. He also played 42 one-day internationals for Australia.

After retiring in 2004, he moved into commentary for Channels 7 and 9 and other media networks.