Women's lacrosse dominates Duquesne on senior day





Next game: at George Mason 27-04-2024 | 12:00 noon April 27 (Sat) / 12:00 PM bee George Mason History PHILADELPHIA The Saint Joseph's women's lacrosse team returned to victory in dominant fashion, celebrating Senior Day with a 17-5 victory over Duquesne at Sweeney Field on Saturday afternoon. St. Joe's returns to the win column, moving to 9-6 on the season and 5-3 in conference play. Duquesne falls to 7-9 and 2-6 in the Atlantic 10. HOW IT HAPPENED St. Joe's opened the match in the first minute with a goal, Sarah Groark ending up close from a Alexa Capozzoli fodder to put the Hawks in front.

ending up close from a fodder to put the Hawks in front. Capozzoli turned from provider to scorer, scoring midway through the frame for the Hawks to double the lead.

After Bonnie Yu scored from a free position attempt, the Dukes scored the final two goals of the frame to close the gap to 3-2 after 15 minutes of play.

scored from a free position attempt, the Dukes scored the final two goals of the frame to close the gap to 3-2 after 15 minutes of play. The Hawks dominated the middle portion of the game, keeping the Dukes off the board in both the second and third quarters. Groark earned her second of the match to spark the 13-0 run.

Maggie Davidson shot past the goalkeeper to grab her first of the game before Lisa Ross connected to Olivia McCloskey to get the freshmen on the score sheet.

shot past the goalkeeper to grab her first of the game before connected to to get the freshmen on the score sheet. Bonnie Yus second stroke and a finish of Maddie Yoder just 11 seconds later the hosts took an 8-2 lead going into halftime.

second stroke and a finish of just 11 seconds later the hosts took an 8-2 lead going into halftime. Groark scored the first goal of the second half and recorded her hat trick, starting a run of four goals in a three-minute span for St. Joe's.

Yoder added her second of the game, with Ross again pulling the strings for an assist.

Yu went solo to get her third of the match before Yoder and Yu traded goals again in the final period of the frame to extend the lead to 13-2 heading into the final quarter.

Yu needed just 14 seconds for her encore in the afternoon, which marked her fifth goal of the match.

Kate Antonelli used a little magic to maneuver through a host of Duke defenders before finishing in the net for her fourth goal of the season.

used a little magic to maneuver through a host of Duke defenders before finishing in the net for her fourth goal of the season. The entire team joined in to celebrate Danika Swech as the graduate student finished off a feed from Ross to earn her first goal of her Hawk career and cap the Hawk run at 16-2.

as the graduate student finished off a feed from Ross to earn her first goal of her Hawk career and cap the Hawk run at 16-2. Ross would stop a pair of Duquesne goals to close out the attack on St. Joe's. Duquesne added a consolation goal in the final minute as the Hawks were able to walk off the field in a 17-5 win. GAME NOTES Bonnie Yu scored a season-high five goals to lead the Hawks in scoring, and added a game-high seven draw controls with two ground balls and a caused turnover.

scored a season-high five goals to lead the Hawks in scoring, and added a game-high seven draw controls with two ground balls and a caused turnover. Lisa Ross also added five points with a goal, along with her four assists. Ross ranks second in program history with 84 career assists.

also added five points with a goal, along with her four assists. Ross ranks second in program history with 84 career assists. Alexa Capozzoli recorded three assists with her only goal of the day for four points.

recorded three assists with her only goal of the day for four points. Sarah Groark And Maddie Yoder each added a hat-trick on the day with three goals, while Yoder was three shy of making the eleven e Hawk to reach 100 career goals.

And each added a hat-trick on the day with three goals, while Yoder was three shy of making the eleven Hawk to reach 100 career goals. Kate Antonelli And Olivia McCloskey goals added in the win while Maggie Davidson scored her first goal of the season.

And goals added in the win while scored her first goal of the season. Danika Swech played in only her second game in her two years at Hawk Hill after suffering a lower leg injury prior to the 2023 season opener, which sidelined her for more than 13 months. Swech scored her first goal as a Hawk in the fourth quarter.

played in only her second game in her two years at Hawk Hill after suffering a lower leg injury prior to the 2023 season opener, which sidelined her for more than 13 months. Swech scored her first goal as a Hawk in the fourth quarter. Beautiful Miceli added two caused turnovers and five draw controls in the win with a pair of ground balls.

added two caused turnovers and five draw controls in the win with a pair of ground balls. Jordan Concordia recorded 11 saves with a save percentage of .688, bringing her career total to 538 saves.

recorded 11 saves with a save percentage of .688, bringing her career total to 538 saves. St. Joe's posted a 32-21 advantage in shots on the afternoon, with 27 of 32 shots on target. The Hawks assisted on nine of the seventeen goals.

Saint Joseph's won the draw 15-9.

The Hawks have won their last eight games against Duquesne. NEXT ONE

St. Joe's concludes the regular season with a game on Saturday, April 27 against George Mason. The Hawks and Patriots will compete in an afternoon draw.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sjuhawks.com/news/2024/4/20/womens-lacrosse-womens-lacrosse-dominates-duquesne-on-senior-day.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos