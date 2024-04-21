Northern Iowa University





CORALVILLE, Iowa UNI athletics wrapped up a successful showing Saturday afternoon at the University of Iowa Musco Twilight, with eight first-place finishes and four wins by unaffiliated athletes. On track, Paige Kisley led a trio of Panthers in the 100m hurdles who claimed the top three spots on the podium with a winning time of 14.43 seconds, followed by Olivia Kramer (14.67) in second and Silvana Kabolo (14.85) in third place. UNI also took top five positions in the women's 100-meter dash Madelyn Sanda tops the field in 12.02 seconds. Jill Bennett (12.10) came in second, followed by Eva Van De Mortel (12.20) Ariana Yaklich (12.25) and Kramer (12.34). Hunter Manock won the men's 110 meter hurdles title in 14.58 seconds Carter Accola (14.73) in fourth place, ashes Zack Butcher (untied) finished first in the men's 200 meter dash in a personal best of 21.84. Jerome Jessup followed in second place in 22.20 seconds. In the 100 meters men, Tinashe Chigudu And Lucas Meijers both competing untethered, finished first and second respectively with times of 10.67 and 10.70 seconds respectively. Joey Perry (58.60) and Auriona Kimbrough (59.67) also finished first and second in the women's 400-meter dash, with She Santi he took fifth place in a season's best time of 1:06.26. Sophia Jungling topped the women's 800 meter field with a new season record of 2:10.25, followed by Kendra Nissen in third place (2:16.34). In the women's 1,500 meters, Emma Hoins (4:31.66), Liza Schaffer (4:43.99) and Amelia Hill (4:45.80) claimed the top three places on the podium, with Hoins recording a new best time of the season. Brooke O'Brien meanwhile, won the women's 3,000 meters in a career-best time of 10:37.05, with Kayla Young in fourth place (11:00.22). At the field events Josey Dunbar led the way for Northern Iowa with a first-place finish in the women's long jump with a jump of 5.38 meters, while Alivia Silvestri (unattached) achieved a season's best mark of 3.60 meters in the women's pole vault. Katie Fare (untied) won the women's shot put with a throw of 16.39 meters, as Jorie Hanenburg (13.66m) came fourth and Breanna Hackman (13.47m) finished fifth. NEXT ONE UNI returns to action next week, sending athletes to compete at the Drake Relays in Des Moines (April 24-27), as well as Simpson College's Kip Janvrin Open in Indianola (April 25-26).

