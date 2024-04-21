QB Aidan Chiles looks legit

EAST LANSING After a few morning snow showers gave way, the clouds parted long enough for the Jonathan Smith era of Michigan State football to begin with some sunshine.

A cold afternoon with some glimmers of hope.

The Spartans brought in four new quarterbacks, including projected starter Aidan Chiles, and battled for nearly an hour Saturday afternoon at Spartan Stadium. As expected, there were signs of promise and potential in Smith's debut as head coach, along with the hallmarks of a program in the midst of a coaching change and transition between systems.

After going through spring ball and the spring game, it really shows how much we've improved since day one, said Chiles, a sophomore transfer who followed Smith from Oregon State. Actually it is a new system for everyone. Because we were able to collect everything and really put it together as one, it really showed me something. And I was proud of us today.

Smith showed real promise and delivered plenty of hard shots and tackles, even though the quarterbacks weren't live. It gave an idea of ​​what to expect in August, when preseason camp gets things real heading into the Aug. 31 opener at home against Florida Atlantic.

Here are some observations of how the Spartans looked in their offense-versus-defense scrimmage and what's next.

Quarterbacks

The Chilean era started about as well as it could have been.

He took the snap from the familiar hands of center Tanner Miller, another transfer from Oregon State, and delivered a play-action fake to running back Nate Carter, freezing the defense for a split second. It gave Chiles enough time to deliver a rope of a throw to senior wideout Montorie Foster on a 70-foot slant. On the next play, Carter raced 48 yards through a gaping hole in the middle of the defense for a touchdown.

It wasn't so easy for Chiles on the second possession, a three-and-out with a blown run play for a loss of three yards and two throws that missed their mark, wide of Foster and then over Jaron Glover's head on third down. and thirteenth. But Chiles made up for it with a rushing drive before the end of the first half, moving the offense 80 yards in just over a minute. It included an extremely deep ball down the right sideline for 35 yards to Foster, who got away with a push-off on cornerback Chance Rucker to make the catch. Then Chiles dropped an airy throw to Carter on a wheel route over linebacker Wayne Matthews III for a 17-yard score.

After halftime, Chiles got one more possession and showed his legs with a 17-yard scramble on third-and-10, evading defensive tackle Derrick Harmon's backfield pressure by changing direction with a spin and passing by to shoot down the left sideline. The drive stalled at the defense's 1-yard line when running backs Brandon Tullis, a freshman, and walk-on Joseph Martinez loaded up and Chile's corner throw to Glover sailed high over his head into the left corner. It resulted in a field goal.

Chiles finished 7-for-14 for 106 yards with the TD.

“I thought he threw it accurately and moved his feet well,” Smith said of Chiles. I think it helped that he was running a bit, Nate had a nice carry. … He looked comfortable and the guys made some plays for him in the passing game, which was great to see.

North Dakota transfer Tommy Schuster also looked poised, polished and efficient in Smith's second-unit offense, completing his first six passes in three possessions for 135 yards. That included a 75-yard pass to Nick Marsh on the first play of the second half that was a bit too low and knocked down by the wind, but the freshman receiver adjusted to it and ran away from two defenders for the final 40 -plus meters.

Freshmen Alessio Milivojevic and Ryland Jessee each got opportunities on the third unit, and walk-on Andrew Schorfhaar also got a series.

Running backs

Carter's speed on the touchdown run in the second game was a refreshing sight for a team starved for production after a run game that posted the worst season in school history last year. The senior also showed he can be a weapon in the offense down the field, something he hopes will lead to a big season.

“I love how this offense is helping me explore more of my abilities,” said Carter, who had three carries for 49 yards and two catches for 26 yards. I am very versatile, not only with the ball, but I also influence the passing game and multiple areas of the attack. The fact that Coach Smith brought an offense here, a professional offense, helps me improve my game. I think this will make not only me, but this offense in general and the team stronger.

Behind him, freshman Tullis, who was committed to play for Smith at Oregon State, got second-team reps and ran hard through contact and showed burst on a 16-yard run in the third quarter behind the offensive line of the first team. Tullis had 48 yards on six carries, including a 15-yarder on his first touch.

Jalen Berger had an 11-yard run with an out-of-bounds fumble at the end on his first possession with the third-team offense, but he scored from 2 yards out with the second unit after a 6-yard shift from a run to to put it on. Grad transfer Jaren Mangham did not play after doing positional drills prior to the scrimmage. Davion Primm had one catch for minus-1 yard.

Wide receivers

Marsh's big day with the second unit is something Smith might have wanted to keep under wraps, but the talent was evident. The 6-foot-4, 208-pound early enrollee from River Rouge had two catches for 88 yards, dragging defenders on his 13-yard catch on an over-the-middle route in the first half. Both came from Schuster.

He's young, he's a baller. And he brings out a lot of his talent and stuff, Chiles said of Marsh. It helps a lot. I did the same thing my freshman year, I thrived on what I could do talentedly and athletically.

Foster showed the best connection with Chiles. The senior had three catches for 81 yards, while Foster's third grabbed a laser from the quarterback on a slant pattern that split two defenders and went 24 yards.

Glover and redshirt freshman Aziah Johnson primarily teamed with Foster and Chiles on the first-team offense. Marsh, senior Alante Brown and redshirt freshman Jaelen Smith took over second-team reps with Schuster.

Jack Velling, expected to be the tight end after arriving from Oregon State, had one catch for no yards and was shot by safety Dillon Tatum on a deep ball that resulted in a penalty. Michael Masunas and Ademola Faleye each had a catch with the second unit.

Defense

Smith said one of the keys going into the scrimmage was to keep things as normal as possible, especially with new defensive coordinator Joe Rossi's plan.

I think we wanted to (use) a kind of basic package on both sides, but not show too much, right? he said. This is all over, you know TV and all that. More than 15 practices. I like the way this defense came together, the way they run to the ball and make it physical. They made a lot of live tackles and held their own in attack.

Two big transfer additions at center, defensive tackles Quindarius Dunningan and DQuan Douse, both looked powerful on offense. Dunnigan dropped Carter for a three-yard loss on the second possession for the first-team offense and Douse stopped Martinez at the goal line. Third-string defensive back Khary Crump had the lone interception.

After the shaky start to the first stage, the first team's defense settled down and made it difficult for the attack.

“I think our defensive growth and the communication from practices 1 through 15 is like night and day because that's a big part of it,” Smith said. That was an emphasis. Coach Rossi has pushed those guys, and they've gotten better in terms of communication. I thought our approach was solid for the most part throughout the spring. You always think about that. And we have some athletes that can make some plays.

Staff updates

Eight players stayed on the sideline in their jerseys all day, including returning starting safety Jaden Mangham. The others were defensive backs Caleb Coley and Shawn Smith; offensive linemen Cole Dellinger and Stanton Ramil; tight ends Brennan Parachek and Tyneil Hopper; and defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren.

However, four were not seen in uniform. That included offensive tackle Ethan Boyd, a starter toward the end of last season who entered the portal but opted out in December. The others were highly touted defensive lineman Andrew Depaepe and defensive backs Semar Melvin and Armorion Smith.

With the portal open until April 30, Smith understands there will be even more turnover. He said he hopes to meet with each player one-on-one after they meet individually with their position coaches next week as finals week approaches.

You're just trying to create an environment where these guys feel like they're given an opportunity and an opportunity to develop and grow. I think we've established that for about four months now, Smith said of the potential for portal moves. I think we have a lot of guys who are optimistic about the approach. But again, in this landscape everyone has their individual decisions. And vice versa. I look at it this way: we can add some very good players to our squad in the coming months.

