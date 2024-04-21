Beach volleyball topples No. 20 South Carolina, Jacksonville





COLUMBIA, SCThe Coastal Carolina beach volleyball team closed out the regular season with a pair of wins at the Gamecock Grand Slam on Saturday, defeating No. 20 South Carolina 4-1 and downing Jacksonville 3-2. With the wins, Coastal improves to 24-8 overall on the season. Game 1: Coastal Carolina 4, No. 20 South Carolina 1 Looking for their first ever win over the Gamecocks, the Chants started strong Madison Allred And Raychel Ehlers opened with a 21-19, 21-16 victory on court five. Madie Lichty And Denise Morgenstern followed by a 12-21, 21-18, 15-10 comeback win over Flight No. 4 to give Coastal a 2-0 lead. The Chanticleers needed one point to earn their first win over a ranked opponent this season and then sealed the win Ellie Hanford And Emma Kunaus earned a 21-17, 21-1 victory on court three. Julia Blazek And Emma Plutnicki ended the match with a 24-22, 21-19 victory over Flight No. 2 as the Chants handed South Carolina its first loss to an in-state opponent in five years. Match 2: Coastal Carolina 3, Jacksonville 2 The Sandy Chants took the first point against the Dolphins as Morgenstern and Emma González posted a 21-14, 21-17 win on No. 5. Blazek and Plutnicki put the Chants up 2-1 with a 21-19, 21-18 win on court two. The match came down to court three and Hanford and Kunaus delivered again, taking the win with a dominant 21-15, 21-9 win. Coastal heads to Huntsville, Ala., next week. for the Sun Belt Beach Volleyball Championship April 25-27. Results Coastal Carolina4, No. 20 SouthCarolina1 1. Skylar Allen/Riley Whitesides (SC) def. Martine Kragholm / Sarah Riedel (CCU): 13/21, 12/21

2. Julia Blazek / Emma Plutnicki (CCU) final Jolie Cranford/Julia Waugh (SC): 24-22, 21-19

3. Emma Kunaus / Ellie Hanford (CCU) final Allison Coens/Hannah Mackenhausen (SC): 21-17, 21-19

4. Denise Morgenstern / Madie Lichty (CCU) final Morgan Downs/Peyton Yamagata (SC): 12-21, 21-18, 15-10

5. Raychel Ehlers / Madison Allred (CCU) final VB Trost/Sophie Bengoechea (SC): 21-19, 21-16 Order of finishing: 5, 4, 3, 1, 2 No. 10 LSU 3, Coastal Carolina 2 1. Anna Erickson/Olivia Szyskiewicz (JU) def. Martine Kragholm / Sarah Riedel (CCU): 21-13, 23-21

2. Julia Blazek / Emma Plutnicki (CCU) final Emily Kubicsko/Jenna McNamara (JU): 21-19, 21-18

3. Emma Kunaus / Ellie Hanford (CCU) final Meredith Mrukowski/Claire Mrukowski (JU): 21-15, 21-9

4. Kristina Nika/Katie Martinez (JU) def. Raychel Ehlers / Madison Allred (CCU) 22-20, 21-18

5. Denise Morgenstern / Emma González (CCU) final Hayden Garnett/Miller Reames (JU) 21-14, 21-17 Order of finishing: 5, 4, 2, 1, 3 For complete coverage of Coastal Carolina beach volleyball, follow the Chants on social media @CoastalBeachVB (Twitter), facebook.com/CCUChanticleers (Facebook), @GoCCUSports (Instagram), or visit the official home of Coastal Carolina Athletics atwww.GoCCUsports.com.

