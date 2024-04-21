College football spring game highlights, takeaways: USC offense sputters, Notre Dame QB CJ Carr impresses

Spring games take center stage as the month of April progresses. For many programs is the coming NFL draft just highlights how different the 2024 season will look. Moving on from projected No. 1 pick Caleb Williams was never going to be easy for USC, but Lincoln Riley's signature position group looked lackluster in their first public action.

All three quarterbacks that appeared threw at least one interception, while projected starter Miller Moss threw a pair. The headliner was a tipped ball returned for a 100-yard touchdown.

After the game, Riley made it clear that Moss would start for the Trojans if the season started today because of his experience in the program. In the Holiday Bowl against Louisville, Moss threw six touchdown passes and stole the show. He didn't look like the same player on Saturday in Las Angeles.

Granted, USC's much-maligned defense also looked seriously improved under first-year defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn. The defensive backs were in the right position and seemed to understand the system much more consistently. The Trojans even played without defensive tackle Bear Alexander, who is dealing with a hamstring injury.

If USC's offense has taken such a step back, the defense obviously has no choice but to improve if the Trojans plan to compete for a CFP slot. Here's a look at how some of the nation's other top programs fared in their spring games on Saturday.

Arch Manning dazzles

Manning had barely thrown a pass in a Texas uniform entering the spring game after serving as a third-string quarterback in 2023. It only took one pass attempt to get the crowd on its feet. Manning stepped into the pocket and found receiver DeAndre Moore for a 75-yard touchdown, throwing the ball 50 yards through the air.

Peyton and Eli's cousin certainly looked like a No. 1 recruit. completing 19 of 25 passes for 355 yards and three touchdowns. Coach Steve Sarkisian has repeatedly insisted that the quarterback battle is not open, but Texas fans should be excited about the future at the position with Quinn Ewers, Manning and impressive freshman Trey Owens running the show.

OU has a new WR1

Wide receiver Deion Burks was a solid player at Purdue but looks like a potential breakout star after transferring to Seth Littrell's offense at Oklahoma. In the first half alone, Burks caught five passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns, both of which went more than 50 yards. He quickly ate up meters and changed the geometry of the field.

Although Oklahoma had one of the top offenses in college last season, the Sooners lacked consistent downfield weapons, especially in the closing stages. Between Burks and the emergence of underclassman Nic Anderson as an outside option in the second half of the year, first-year starting quarterback Jackson Arnold has some dynamic options

Relatedly, Oklahoma's offensive line – which replaces all five primary starters – turned in an encouraging performance against a talented defensive line. Protecting Arnold will only help matters.

Notre Dame backup QBs look good

While Notre Dame's projected starter, Riley Leonard, missed the spring with lower-body surgery, the backups did an admirable job of stepping up in the highest-scoring spring game of the Marcus Freeman era. Primary backup Steve Angeli built on his promising Sun Bowl performance, throwing for 228 yards and two touchdowns. He found both receivers and tight ends all over the field in the win.

Of course, top recruit CJ Carr – the grandson of famed Michigan coach Lloyd Carr – also made his name heard. Carr played for both teams at various points, throwing for 165 yards on 23 pass attempts. Overall, Notre Dame's three quarterbacks completed 66% of passes for 516 yards and five touchdowns.

Leonard should step into the fold and add a new ceiling to the program, but he struggled with injuries throughout his collegiate career. Promising performances from Angeli and Carr add some much-needed insurance to a schedule that has failed to produce a first-round pick N.F.L quarterback since 2007.

Texas A&M's Scourton is a player to watch

Scourton didn't get much love as the Big Ten's sack leader due to Purdue's lackluster season, but he could become a household name in the SEC. After posting 10 sacks for the Boilermakers, Scourton eviscerated the Aggies' offensive line, posting 3.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. Granted, the unit doesn't have some key contributors, but the efforts were distinctive nonetheless.

While Texas A&M has recruited its defensive line exceptionally well, the program hasn't produced a game-changing pass rusher in years. With his 6-foot-4 frame and 280 pounds, Scourton presents a terror off the edge and should be among the SEC's elite. Texas A&M coach Mike Elko does an exceptional job of getting playmakers into winning positions; Scourton gives him a new toy to play with.