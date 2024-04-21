Sports
College football spring game highlights, takeaways: USC offense sputters, Notre Dame QB CJ Carr impresses
Spring games take center stage as the month of April progresses. For many programs is the coming NFL draft just highlights how different the 2024 season will look. Moving on from projected No. 1 pick Caleb Williams was never going to be easy for USC, but Lincoln Riley's signature position group looked lackluster in their first public action.
All three quarterbacks that appeared threw at least one interception, while projected starter Miller Moss threw a pair. The headliner was a tipped ball returned for a 100-yard touchdown.
After the game, Riley made it clear that Moss would start for the Trojans if the season started today because of his experience in the program. In the Holiday Bowl against Louisville, Moss threw six touchdown passes and stole the show. He didn't look like the same player on Saturday in Las Angeles.
Granted, USC's much-maligned defense also looked seriously improved under first-year defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn. The defensive backs were in the right position and seemed to understand the system much more consistently. The Trojans even played without defensive tackle Bear Alexander, who is dealing with a hamstring injury.
If USC's offense has taken such a step back, the defense obviously has no choice but to improve if the Trojans plan to compete for a CFP slot. Here's a look at how some of the nation's other top programs fared in their spring games on Saturday.
Arch Manning dazzles
Manning had barely thrown a pass in a Texas uniform entering the spring game after serving as a third-string quarterback in 2023. It only took one pass attempt to get the crowd on its feet. Manning stepped into the pocket and found receiver DeAndre Moore for a 75-yard touchdown, throwing the ball 50 yards through the air.
Peyton and Eli's cousin certainly looked like a No. 1 recruit. completing 19 of 25 passes for 355 yards and three touchdowns. Coach Steve Sarkisian has repeatedly insisted that the quarterback battle is not open, but Texas fans should be excited about the future at the position with Quinn Ewers, Manning and impressive freshman Trey Owens running the show.
OU has a new WR1
Wide receiver Deion Burks was a solid player at Purdue but looks like a potential breakout star after transferring to Seth Littrell's offense at Oklahoma. In the first half alone, Burks caught five passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns, both of which went more than 50 yards. He quickly ate up meters and changed the geometry of the field.
Although Oklahoma had one of the top offenses in college last season, the Sooners lacked consistent downfield weapons, especially in the closing stages. Between Burks and the emergence of underclassman Nic Anderson as an outside option in the second half of the year, first-year starting quarterback Jackson Arnold has some dynamic options
Relatedly, Oklahoma's offensive line – which replaces all five primary starters – turned in an encouraging performance against a talented defensive line. Protecting Arnold will only help matters.
Notre Dame backup QBs look good
While Notre Dame's projected starter, Riley Leonard, missed the spring with lower-body surgery, the backups did an admirable job of stepping up in the highest-scoring spring game of the Marcus Freeman era. Primary backup Steve Angeli built on his promising Sun Bowl performance, throwing for 228 yards and two touchdowns. He found both receivers and tight ends all over the field in the win.
Of course, top recruit CJ Carr – the grandson of famed Michigan coach Lloyd Carr – also made his name heard. Carr played for both teams at various points, throwing for 165 yards on 23 pass attempts. Overall, Notre Dame's three quarterbacks completed 66% of passes for 516 yards and five touchdowns.
Leonard should step into the fold and add a new ceiling to the program, but he struggled with injuries throughout his collegiate career. Promising performances from Angeli and Carr add some much-needed insurance to a schedule that has failed to produce a first-round pick N.F.L quarterback since 2007.
Texas A&M's Scourton is a player to watch
Scourton didn't get much love as the Big Ten's sack leader due to Purdue's lackluster season, but he could become a household name in the SEC. After posting 10 sacks for the Boilermakers, Scourton eviscerated the Aggies' offensive line, posting 3.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. Granted, the unit doesn't have some key contributors, but the efforts were distinctive nonetheless.
While Texas A&M has recruited its defensive line exceptionally well, the program hasn't produced a game-changing pass rusher in years. With his 6-foot-4 frame and 280 pounds, Scourton presents a terror off the edge and should be among the SEC's elite. Texas A&M coach Mike Elko does an exceptional job of getting playmakers into winning positions; Scourton gives him a new toy to play with.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbssports.com/college-football/news/college-football-spring-game-standouts-takeaways-usc-offense-sputters-notre-dame-qb-cj-carr-impresses/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump, silence on money and the increasingly outdated notion of embarrassment
- College football spring game highlights, takeaways: USC offense sputters, Notre Dame QB CJ Carr impresses
- Manushi Chhillar on age gap debate in Bollywood as she shares screen with Akshay Kumar in BMCM: It doesn't matter | EXCLUSIVE | Bollywood News
- 4 Top Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying in the New Nasdaq Bull Market
- U.S. Marine Found Guilty by Court Martial of Attempted Espionage
- For Bollywood, 2 big flops raise questions about quality and a potentially difficult 2024
- Beach volleyball topples No. 20 South Carolina, Jacksonville
- Rihanna Reveals Old, Flesh-Glowing Looks Are Her Biggest Fashion Passion | Entertainment
- First-of-its-kind AI tool predicts patient response to cancer drugs at single-cell resolution
- Did Imran Khan gybe Ranbir Kapoor's animal? actor talks about “fetishization and sexualization of violence” | Bollywood News
- Melania Trump returns to politics with fundraiser for Log Cabin Republicans
- After Amethi, 'shehzada' will also flee Wayanad, PM Modi mocks | News from India