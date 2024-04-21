Baseball splits SoCon Twinbill with Samford on Saturday

Next game: near Tennessee 23-04-2024 | 6 p.m SECN+ April 23 (Tue) / 6pm bee Tennessee History

Cullowhee, NC Western Carolina baseball split Saturday's weather-affected doubleheader with league-leading Samford, scoring a 12-2 win in seven innings to even the best-of-three series in the opener before the Bulldogs rallied to a rallied in the eighth inning of the final and escaped with the 8-7 win and a series win at Childress Field/Hennon Stadium.

The Catamounts defeated Samford 19 to 10 in Saturday's Twin Bill, while they outscored the Bulldogs 26 to 14 with 10 extra base hits, five doubles and five home runs. But combined with Friday's 6-4 win in the opener, the visitors claimed victory in the Road Conference Series.

Six Catamounts collected three or more goals between the two games Hayden Friese (4-for-6) and Trent Turner (4-for-9) led the way with four hits apiece. Friese had four hits as part of reaching base seven times in the doubleheader with two walks and an HBP. Turner doubled and homered among his four hits, adding a base on balls.

Zach Ketterman reached base six times with a trio of hits, including his second three-run home run of the weekend and three walks. The Catamounts also got home runs from Nate Stocum for his team-leading 16th of the season, a two-run stunner Kyle Riesselmann and a game-ending two-run homer Jack Spyke at the end of game one. Drew Needham also doubled twice for the home team.

Game One Western Carolina 12, Samford 2 (7 inn.)

Western Carolina evened the best-of-three conference series in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader, passing Samford offensively while muzzling the Bulldogs' offense in scoring the 12-2 win in seven innings.

Pitchers Dante Visconti (3-0) and Dusty Rev combined to limit Samford to two runs on just three hits with five strikeouts against two combined walks in the seven-inning win. Visconti threw three 1-2-3 innings under the five he hit the rubber, taking advantage of a pair of defensive double plays in his infield. Revis gave up more than the minimum just once in his two innings of relief before the WCU offense ended the game early.

Three Catamounts finished with two-hit tries as Zach Ketterman (2-for-3) hit a three-run home run as part of driving in four to lead the team. James Hinson (2-for-4) doubled and scored a run on a sacrifice fly, while Trent Turner (2-for-5) hit a solo home run before one of his two RBI.

Samford's three hits were spread among three players, with Lucas Steele leading off the fifth with a solo homer and Josh Rodriguez hitting an RBI double down the third base line to account for the two Bulldog runs.

Turner's runscoring single to left center to plate Kyle Riesselmann gave the Catamounts a lead they would never relinquish, with Hinson handing WCU the 2-0 lead after one with a sacrifice fly to left field.

After the Rodriguez RBI double brought the guests within one, the Catamounts broke the game open with a four-run fourth. Of Drew Needham And Mason Holton aboard, Ketterman hit his second three-run home run of the series with a blast to right center. Turner closed the scoring two batters later with a solo home run to center, making it 6-1.

Samford advanced over his second marker in the top of the fifth when Steele collected a leadoff home run to make it a four-run affair. However, WCU responded with three straight two-run innings to close out the game. Stocum singled two in the fifth, while Ketterman collected his fourth RBI of the opener on a runscoring single in the sixth. Riesselmann later swept home on a delayed double-steal as Ketterman stole second for the 10-2 lead.

Jack Spyke ended game two early in his only total of the game, blasting a two-run home run to left to reach the 10-run threshold.

Samford starter Heath Clevenger (1-2) was saddled with the loss after giving up two runs on just one hit with a pair of walks through two-thirds of an inning. Noah Berry struck out three and Josh Whitney struck out two, the only Bulldog arm to pitch more than an inning. Each of the five Samford pitchers gave up at least two runs each.

Saturday's first game marked just the fourth time this season the Bulldogs have been ruled by a losing effort, the first in SoCon play.

Game two Samford 8, Western Carolina 7

With a 5-4 deficit to five complete, Kyle Riesselmann scored a go-ahead two-run home run for the Catamounts in the bottom of the sixth inning with Hayden Friese placing a third marker on a sacrifice fly to give Western Carolina a 7-5 lead.

However, Samford answered WCU's three-spot with a trio of runs of its own in the top of the eighth inning, hitting back-to-back two-out home runs to earn the 8-7 victory and split the Twin Bill. win the series. Garrett Staton hit the tying two-run shot for Garrett Howe with the game-winning solo homer

Trailing after the three runs scored in the top of the eighth inning, WCU put two runners on board in the bottom of the second inning after a Nate Stocum walk and pass one by one Trent Turner . However, an inning-ending double play crushed the rally. Mason Holton reached base with a one-out single in the ninth, but consecutive strikeouts, including the 27th out, ended the streak.

Riesselmann (2-for-5) drove in three of the Catamount runs, while Friese (3-for-4) accounted for two RBI with a single in the first inning and a sacrifice fly in the sixth. Friese led the team with his three basehits. Stocum reached base three times and added a walk to his double and solo home run Drew Needham reached twice with a double and a runscoring walk in the third inning.

Samford was held to just three hits in the opener and recorded 11 in game two, with four players collecting multiple hits. Staton (2-for-5) drove in two on his home run in the eighth inning, with Howe (3-for-3) reaching base five times with four runs scored. He singled twice, hit the game-winning home run and drew a pair of walks.

The two teams combined for nine runs over the first four frames of the final, with the Catamounts taking a trio of one-point leads in the opening third. Steele's two-run home run in the fourth gave the Bulldogs the lead, before Riesselmann's heroics in the sixth inning set up the back-to-back home run finish in the eighth.

Jonathan Todd (1-1) was saddled with the loss, giving up three runs on four hits with a walk and three strikeouts. Davis Budd started but didn't factor in the call, scattering seven hits over four innings while working around three walks with four strikeouts. Riesselmann had one strikeout in a hitless, scoreless final inning and a third, clearing centerfield and hitting the mound.

Samford's Jake Holifield (4-1), the fourth arm used by the Bulldogs, picked up the win after striking out three in two innings of one-hit, scoreless relief. Carson Lore (6) picked up his second save of the weekend, fanning two on a walk and two singles in two scoreless innings. Reliever Turner Thompson brought Samford out of the bullpen and worked around four walks and three hits to strike out five over a team-long three-inning effort after starter Alex Flood was waived after two innings.

Western Carolina (21-16, 6-6 SoCon) is scheduled to play its next four games away from home, traveling to Knoxville on Tuesday (April 23) for a 6 p.m. matchup with the nationally ranked Tennessee Volunteers (32-7) at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. The Catamounts return to SoCon next weekend, traveling to Spartanburg, SC, for a three-game series against Wofford (26-11, 7-4 SoCon). The Terriers split two games with Mercer this weekend, with the final rained out in Macon, Georgia.

