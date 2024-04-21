Notre Dame will build a brand new football facility

Notre Dame announced today that it will soon break ground on a brand new facility for the football program. It will be a nine-figure facility that will give the Irish a new, state-of-the-art facility.

Here's Notre Dame's release:

A group of former University of Notre Dame football student-athletes led by linebacker Jack Shields will provide generous support for a new Fighting Irish football facility that, combined with the existing Guglielmino Athletics Complex (Gug), will meet current and future needs of the university's athletic programs.

The new Jack and Kathy Shields Family Hall will promote team building and personal growth, improve physical fitness and technical skills, and enable Notre Dame Research to collaborate with athletics in the study of human performance, sports science, medicine and nutrition.

Other contributors to the facility include Pat and Jana Eilers, Dave and Clare Butler and other substantial donors who wish to remain anonymous. Pat Eilers is a former Notre Dame safety. Dave Butler played linebacker for the Irish.

Also recognized for their generous leadership and support are Pat Kramer, a former Notre Dame defensive lineman, and Tom Carter, a former Irish cornerback. Kramer and Carter are good friends of the Shieldses.

Together, these five former Notre Dame student-athletes are giving back to a program that transformed their lives, and want to extend that same opportunity to future generations.

The new facility will be located along Courtney Lane on the east side of campus and is expected to open in the fall of 2026, allowing for future renovations of the Gug to enhance the performance of student-athletes in Notre Dames 26 varsity sports improve.

The project will support as many as 150 construction jobs and contribute millions in wages and taxes to the local economy. Once built, it will support a number of permanent jobs in athletics and other areas.

The Shields family's remarkable gift, along with the support of many others, will allow us to significantly increase our ability to support student-athletes physically, mentally, socially and academically, said Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C. Notre Dame has long been committed to both athletic success and caring for the well-being of our student-athletes, and this new facility will help us excel on the field as we continue the study of sports science, nutrition and medicine at the promote campus. with benefits for athletes everywhere.

I couldn't be more humbled by the gifts from Jack and Kathy Shields and others, who will ensure our student-athletes and staff have the tools to be successful on the field, in the classroom and in life, said Pete Bevacqua , vice president and the James E. Rohr, director of athletics. This building will be yet another testament to the support of our football program, confirming that we have a best-in-class matchday facility (Notre Dame Stadium), a best-in-class indoor facility (Irish Athletics Center) and now a brand new operations center. (Jack and Kathy Shields Family Hall). Additionally, this venture allows us to continue our efforts to be the most advanced sports performance unit in college athletics, with the addition of more than 80,000 square feet dedicated to the success of our student-athletes through the renovation of the Gug.

The idea of ​​former student-athletes investing in the future of Notre Dame football is a strong sign of the program's vitality.

At 150,000 square feet, the new facility will offer nearly 50 percent more space than the Gug, which opened in 2005.

The facility will include a state-of-the-art training room; a stand-alone sports medicine facility; an equipment facility with body scanning and fabrication technology; a new and expanded locker room; meeting rooms, including a two-story auditorium for all teams and an augmented reality walkthrough room; media innovation spaces, including recording studios and photo studios; academic support areas; and a new player nutrition area, designed to promote community between teams and model healthy eating.

Jack and Kathy Shields live in Duxbury, Massachusetts, and Tampa, Florida. They are the parents of four children: John, William, Madeline and Fallon, a 2006 graduate of Notre Dame.

Jack Shields received his bachelor's degree from Notre Dame in 1983 and his law degree from Catholic University in 1986. He was the CEO of Shields Health Solutions, a specialty pharmacy accelerator, until 2021, when the company was acquired by Walgreens. Previously, he was president of Shields MRI, the largest outpatient imaging provider in New England. He is currently the founder and chairman of Shields Health Innovations.

In addition to his position in the For Good cabinet, Jack Shields is a member of the Student-Athlete Advisory Council. He and Kathy are friends of Ted & Ned and belong to the Badin Guild. They also have a family foundation that supports nonprofits in Massachusetts and Florida, including the Brockton Boys and Girls Clubs and BC High.

In 2019, the Shieldses provided initial funding for Project LAND (Life After Notre Dame), which, in addition to the university's own 4 For Forever program, provides student-athletes with the tools and resources needed to succeed at Notre Dame and out there. Carter is CEO and president of Project LAND. Eilers is one of the founders and board members.

Shields Hall is more than just a football facility, Jack Shields said. Kathy and I wanted to provide a center that will provide resources for the mind, body and spirit of our players during their time at Notre Dame and beyond. We want to make sure our team can play like champions today and live like champions for the rest of their lives.

Pat and Jana Eilers live in Winnetka, Illinois. They are the parents of four children: Elizabeth, a 2015 graduate of Notre Dame; Katherine, a 2017 Notre Dame graduate and former Fighting Irish lacrosse player; Clare, a 2020 graduate of Notre Dame; and Patrick, a current Notre Dame junior and member of the Fighting Irish lacrosse team. Pat and Jana Eilers are members of the Badin Guild. Pat serves on the Wall Street Leadership Committee, the For Good Cabinet, and the Student-Athlete Advisory Council.

Dave and Clare Butler live in Rye, New York. They are Notre Dame parents and have four children, Caroline, class of 2021; Margo; Emma, ​​Class of 2023 and Liam, Class of 2027. In addition to being a member of the For Good Cabinet, Dave Butler is also a member of the Advisory Council for the Student-Athlete and the Wall Street Leadership Committee.

Tom Carter is a former All-American. He was the 17th overall pick in the 1993 NFL draft and played nine seasons for the Redskins, Bears and Bengals. He earned a master's degree in business administration from Indiana University and a doctorate in business administration from Jacksonville University. Before joining Project LAND, he served as director of player affairs for the NFL Players Association for fifteen years.

Pat Kramer lives in Duxbury, Massachusetts, with his wife Mary. They have three children: Dane, Aaron and Grant. Pat Kramer graduated from Notre Dame with a degree in finance. He is an account manager for Alera Group, an employee benefits company with local, national and international clients.

