WTA celebrates Garbie Muguruza as she retires from professional tennis

The former world number 1 continues a stellar career that has seen her become a two-time Grand Slam champion and winner of the 2021 WTA Finals

The ten singles titles of the Spanish stars, won on each of the major surfaces, including three at WTA 1000 level; she also reached the Top 10 in doubles

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. Saturday at a news conference in Madrid, Spain's Garbie Muguruza announced her retirement from professional tennis at the age of 30, after cementing her status as one of the game's greats.

Born on October 8, 1993 in Caracas, Venezuela, Muguruza first appeared on the ITF circuit in Spain in 2008. The powerful righthander stood out in Miami in 2012, where, in her WTA main draw debut, she defeated seed Vera Zvonareva and Flavia Pennetta heading into the Round of 16, before eventual champion Agnieszka Radwanska ended her charge.

Although her 2013 campaign was shortened by post-Wimbledon ankle surgery, Muguruza returned in January 2014 to capture her first WTA singles title at the Hobart International. Other progress that season included a first Grand Slam quarterfinal at Roland Garros, a series that saw Serena Williams upset in the second round – the first of four career victories she would achieve over a reigning world No. 1 .

The 2015 season brought further breakthroughs, culminating in a first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon, where Muguruza ousted four higher seeds before Serena prevailed in the final. That result secured her Top 10 debut, victory at the China Open in Beijing three months later, securing the first of her six Top 5 season places.

Better things were to come, including a first Grand Slam title at Roland Garros in 2016, where she turned the tables on Serena in the final. The victory made Muguruza the first Spanish woman to lift a Grand Slam trophy since Arantxa Snchez Vicario triumphed in Paris in 1998.

The following summer, she defeated Venus Williams in the final of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships, becoming the first Spaniard to win on the grass courts of SW19 since Conchita Martnez in 1994. Fittingly, it was Martnez who coached her to the title, and two months later, she defeated Venus Williams in the final of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships. Later, on September 11, Muguruza rose to WTA World No.1, a position she held for four weeks.

Including her victories at the Majors – which gave Muguruza the distinction of being the only player to defeat both Serena and Venus in a Grand Slam final – the Spaniard went 10-7 in singles finals during her career, taking important victories achieved at each of the competitions. the most important surfaces.

Other notable achievements included lifting the trophy at WTA 1000 level three times: the China Open in 2015, the Cincinnati Open in 2017 and the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in 2021. Although Muguruza won a title six years in a row won, came to an end in 2020, she advanced to a fourth Grand Slam final at that year's Australian Open, where she lost to Sofia Kenin.

She punctuated her career with one final title at the 2021 WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico, defeating Anett Kontaveit for the Billie Jean King Trophy in what was her fourth appearance at the season finale.

Reflecting on her career, Muguruza said: “If someone had told me 25 years ago, when I started hitting my first tennis balls, that I would become a professional tennis player, that I would fulfill my dream of winning Roland Garros and Wimbledon , that I would become number 1 in the world and win the WTA Finals… I would have thought this person was crazy.”

She added: “Tennis has given me a lot in this first part of my life. It was a fantastic journey in which I experienced unique situations. I have traveled all over the world and experienced many different cultures. I am extremely grateful to all the people who helped and guided me during this chapter, because without them I could not have gotten here.

WTA legend and former world number 2 Martnez commented: It was an honor to work with Garbie, and a privilege to watch her grow as an athlete who inspires so many people in our country and around the world. I feel very sentimental about our time together at the Billie Jean King Cup, her rise to No. 1 and her performances at Wimbledon and the WTA Finals in Guadalajara. We have built a special bond and I hope her future brings only good things.

Muguruza was WTA Singles Player of the Year and ITF World Champion in 2017 as well as a two-time Olympian and also enjoyed considerable success in doubles. In the team discipline, she achieved a career-high ranking of number 10 in 2015 and won five titles – three of them with compatriot Carla Surez Navarro, with whom she reached the title fight at the 2015 WTA Finals in Singapore.

Throughout her stellar playing career, Garbie has competed with fierce determination, exemplary sportsmanship and tennis fans with her exciting playing style, said Steve Simon, president and CEO of the WTA. She is a role model for young people in Spain, Latin America and the rest of the world and is a true champion of the sport. On behalf of the WTA family, I wish her much happiness and success as she begins the next chapter of her life.

Muguruza played her last competitive match in Lyon, France on January 31, 2023, with her campaign ending in the first round at the hands of Czech player Linda Noskova. Muguruza leaves the sport with a singles record of 449–238 (.654) and career prize money of $24,813,379, 13th on the all-time list.

Her retirement from the Hologic WTA Tour coincides with the news that Muguruza has been appointed ambassador of the Laureus World Sports Academy. Since 2017, she has been an ambassador for Room To Read, a global nonprofit focused on literacy and education for girls in historically low-income communities.

