PWHL breaks Montreal's all-time attendance record for women's hockey at Bell Center

MONTREAL A professional Women's Hockey League game between Toronto and Montreal has once again broken the all-time attendance record for a women's hockey game, just two months after the new high was first reached.

The league broke several attendance records in its inaugural season, first for most fans at a professional women's hockey game in Ottawa (8,318) on Jan. 2 and four days later in Minnesota (13,316).

On February 16, the league drew 19,285 fans to a game between Toronto and Montreal at Scotiabank Arena, home of the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs, becoming the largest audience ever to watch women's hockey, including at the Olympics, world championships and the NCAA.

Now the new record stands at 21,105, a full-capacity Bell Center crowd that watched Toronto beat Montreal in overtime on a Sarah Nurse goal 13 seconds into extra time. But the loss did nothing to dampen the enthusiasm of the crowd, the majority of whom continued to cheer Nurse on as she was named the game's first star.

I never dreamed of playing at the Bell Center, Nurse said, but that was one of the best experiences I've ever had.

Montreal captain Marie-Philip Poulin received one roaring ovation when she was introduced to the audience in the starting line-up before the match. It was a moment that meant so much because of everything Poulin has meant to the women's game for so long, and all the work she has put in to get to this moment, playing in a viable professional league in front of more than 21,000 fans.

It touched me, Poulin said about the ovation. It gave me chills. It made me emotional, that's for sure. We took a moment to look around and see all the white towels in the stands, people standing, and we talked about how every time the puck crossed the red line, people got loud. It was incredible, a moment I will never forget, and I appreciate being part of that moment.

Saturday's game was not originally scheduled to be played at the Bell Centre, but following the success of the game at Scotiabank Arena and the continued sellout of PWHL Montreal's primary and secondary arenas, the 4,000-capacity Verdun Auditorium and Place Bell with 10,000 seats in Laval, Que. the league felt comfortable moving a game to the largest capacity arena in the NHL.

It's nice to have a few months of the season under your belt so you can make a decision based on what you've seen, says Amy Scheer, the PWHL's senior vice president of operations. The Montreal fans were great. We sold out in no time.

Scheer said the league spoke with the Montreal team and the Canadiens after the Scotiabank Arena game to see if a game at the Bell Center could be possible. Things moved quickly and the league jumped at the chance for a Saturday afternoon game in Montreal.

They couldn't have made us feel more welcome (in the building), Scheer said of the partnership with the NHL club. They have been incredible partners for us. They want to help women's hockey progress, they support the sport through their foundation. I think it will be a very fruitful relationship.

The sellout is just the latest proof of concept from the audience for professional women's hockey and the growth of the game in recent years. In 2016, the Bell Center hosted a CWHL game between now-defunct Montreal and Calgary franchises. Poulin, then 25 years old, scored the winning goal, as she usually does. There were fewer than 6,000 fans in attendance.

If you look back at (2016), it was the lower end of the scale, maybe 5,000 or 6,000 people in the stands, Poulin said. We talked a lot about more, and today it was full. It's unbelievable. If you make the effort, if you believe in something, people believe in this product, believe in this league, believe in our team. I think it shows how remarkable our fans are here in Montreal.

Toronto defenseman Lauriane Rougeau, who was born in Montreal and grew up with Poulin on several teams, also played for Les Canadiennes in that game against Calgary at the Bell Center eight years ago.

“I don't think I thought this was possible at the time,” Rougeau said. But when we look back, it's the hard work we put in, all of us, growing the game, putting our foot down and saying this is enough, going to work on this and going to make it happen. There's a lot of work behind it and a lot of thanks to a lot of people and a lot of gratitude, but we were also just excited about the future.

The next ten years will be incredible.

In order to break this current record, the PWHL will probably have to go outside. Could that be in the cards?

We wouldn't just say, 'Hey, let's play X Stadium and see what we do,'” Scheer said. I think it would be a measured approach and ensure that if we do that, we choose a location where we know we can be successful. Of course it is possible. When and where is yet to be determined.

But for Poulin and Nurse, it's not necessarily about records anymore. They and the PWHL have set the bar very high. Now it's a matter of keeping it high.

Now it's not just a one-time event, Nurse said. Of course it was incredible to be able to break such a record today, and we knew we were going to do it today. And so we want to keep pushing so that we can continue. I'm not sure if we can break another record, I'm not sure if this place can hold any more, but we want to keep pushing so that we can do this on a consistent basis.

For Poulin, the dream is to ensure that a match like Saturday's at the Bell Center is not even newsworthy.

The next step is for this to become the norm, and we won't even talk about it because this is the case in every game, she said. It's something that I think is very possible, I believe in it a lot, and I think we showed it today.

