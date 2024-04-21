QB Marco Lainez shows potential

IOWA CITY Marco Lainez was patient in the pocket, a relatively clean pocket, it's worth mentioning, and allowed his receivers' routes to develop.

Wide receiver Kaleb Brown, who was on the move before the snap, was freed from defensive back Deavin Hilson on a breakout route. Based on what players relayed during media availability this spring, pre-snap motion has been heavily implemented in new coordinator Tim Lester's offense at Iowa football.

Saturday's open practice at Kinnick Stadium, which served as the symbolic end to spring football, confirmed that idea. There is a significant amount of deception and eye candy before the ball is even snapped in Lester's offense.

After Brown broke free on this particular play, Lainez delivered the ball to him for a gain of more than 20 yards.

It was chilly on multiple levels.

Iowa's offense, which is still in the early stages of development under Lester, is still a work in progress. There were a handful of missteps Saturday that would dash unrealistic expectations. Plus, it's best to take what happens during spring training with a grain of salt.

But Iowa's offense showed flashes. Lainez is included in this on an individual level.

Lainez defeated Deacon Hill on Saturday. Neither played flawless football and was not surprisingly good either. But it seems fair to say that Lainez was more impressive of the two during the small sample size on display Saturday.

This doesn't come close to solving Iowa's QB instability, but Lainez did show some encouraging moments during Saturday's open practice. These are important days for Lainez's development in both the short and long term of the program. Iowa's quarterback woes have been a major contributor to an offensive nosedive in recent seasons. The Hawkeyes' success in 2024 could depend on the health of QB1 and the depth behind him.

That's why Lainez and Hill's evolution is such a crucial storyline to follow heading into the fall.

After hitting Brown on that drive, Lainez showed off his repertoire. He completed a pass to the sideline. Then he scrambled to the right and picked up a piece. The drive culminated in a touchdown.

He's improved a lot, offensive lineman Mason Richman said of Lainez's spring. … I think it was kind of an adjustment for him. But he definitely dived right in and put it all into it.

Part of the intrigue in watching Lainez was simply because we haven't seen him in game-like situations much. Even when the quarterback play was such a disaster last season, Iowa was hesitant to make a move on Hill.

Lainez finally made his college debut late in the Citrus Bowl against Tennesee as Iowa got clobbered. But he showed some signs of life in a game where there wasn't much of it. Lainez's final stat line from that game: 2-for-7, passing for four yards and six carries for 51 yards.

Iowa's underperforming quarterback room looks strikingly similar to last season's. Cade McNamara is still working his way back to full speed after an ACL injury. Hill and Lainez have returned. Coach Kirk Ferentz said Saturday that Iowa is open to adding players from the transfer portal this spring, although he did not mention specific position groups.

One of the many lessons learned last season is that Iowa's backup to McNamara has to be at least competent. And that also applies to the backup of the backup. If not, Lester will probably try to send an attack with almost no engine.

That's why this spring has been so crucial for Lainez, who is heading into his redshirt freshman season.

Marco really hasn't played much (in college) and now a new system on top and all that stuff, Ferentz said. His mind goes 100 miles per hour, not that that doesn't apply to everyone. Maybe everyone is fifty. I think that's typical of someone who hasn't played much. My experience is that the coming months will be very big for him. He was there for 15 days and got a lot of reps.

Part of what makes Lainez a commodity is his dual-threat skills, something that Iowa sorely lacked at quarterback. He showed that on Saturday.

Iowa's offense took place near the goal line with Lainez under center. He faked a handoff to running back Jaziun Patterson. Freezing the defense even slightly, combined with Lainez's speed, was enough to get him into the end zone for a touchdown.

“I think what stands out to me about Marco is just his leadership qualities,” offensive lineman Logan Jones said. He's such a great competitor and wants to be out there and I think you can see that in his play. He wants to win. He's just a very natural leader. I'm excited for him.

There was a play on Saturday that showed off the layers of his skills.

Lainez feigned a handoff to Patterson and then used his speed to roll to his right and buy enough time to scan the field as a defender closed in. He hit his target downfield for a gain of about 30 yards.

Iowa's quarterback situation is still a major concern heading into the 2024 season. It would benefit the Hawkeyes to add something from the portal if the opportunity arises.

It wasn't like Lainez was perfect on Saturday. Or even close to it. That said, Lainez has at least shown enough that it's worth remaining optimistic about what he could be capable of in the future.

Those guys will throw 7-on-7 in June and July, Ferentz said. So hopefully you're making some strides and feeling more comfortable with things. And when August comes, it will be very interesting to see where he is and what kind of improvement he makes.”

